Last updated June 13 2020

26 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Beaumont, CA

Finding an apartment in Beaumont that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

Sun Cal
1 Unit Available
35420 Hogan Dr
35420 Hogan Drive, Beaumont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2436 sqft
35420 Hogan Dr Available 07/10/20 35420 Hogan Dr - FAIRWAY CANYON - Beautiful 2400 sq ft, 4 bed/ 3 bath, home in the luxurious Fairway Canyon homeowners association! This home boasts a variety of highly desirable amenities including tile floors,

1 Unit Available
547 Cedar View Dr
547 Cedar View Drive, Beaumont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1484 sqft
547 Cedar View Dr - 547 Cedar View Dr. Newer 1484 sq ft Home with 2 Car Garage, Oak Cabinets, tile Entry with Carpet in Living room and Bedrooms, Fenced back yard with patio. Stove and Dishwasher. Small Pet on Approval. Gas Heatilator fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Beaumont

1 Unit Available
5406 Ellen Way
5406 Ellen Way, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
831 sqft
5406 Ellen Way Peacock Valley 55+ - Virtual Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fWoTyY9Dunk&ts=.5 Updated 2 bed 1 bath unit in Peacock Valley. Central heat and air. Single car garage with opener.

1 Unit Available
397 Sandpiper St
397 Sandpiper Street, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1471 sqft
***Open House*** Tues 3/10 11-11:30a.m - Copy and paste this link into your web browser to view our virtual tour. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=A8C4kqZJtYg&ts=.
Results within 5 miles of Beaumont

1 Unit Available
1276 EUCLID ST
1276 Euclid Street, Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1392 sqft
COZY SENIOR HOME - AVAILABLE NOW! This cute 3 bed, 2 bath home in 55+ Seniors Only Tract features a low maintenance front and back yard, cozy fireplace in living room, newer cabinets in kitchen, and tile floors throughout.

1 Unit Available
312 Pomegranate Street
312 Pomegranate St, San Jacinto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2338 sqft
Stonecrest at the Cove - 312 Pomegranate Street - Stonecrest at the Cove - New Homes Designed by KB - Conveniently located to the I 215 and Hwy. 74. Planned community sports park and multiple playgrounds.

Heritage
1 Unit Available
164 N Victoria Avenue
164 North Victoria Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2102 sqft
164 N Victoria Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Equestrian Downs
1 Unit Available
1391 Huckleberry Ln
1391 Huckleberry Lane, San Jacinto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2644 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.

Equestrian Downs
1 Unit Available
1148 Arrowhead Avenue
1148 Arrowhead Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2214 sqft
Large home in San Jacinto with 4 bedrooms and a loft. Seller recently installed new carpet, new appliances, new cabinetry, as well as painted the home.

Central Yucaipa
1 Unit Available
35555 Mountain View Street
35555 Mountain View Street, Yucaipa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1479 sqft
MUST SEE! Very Clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath house, featuring new paint, new flooring, new window coverings and more.

Central Yucaipa
1 Unit Available
12280 5th Street
12280 5th Street, Yucaipa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1550 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH HUGE YARD!!!! Includes fireplace, stove, washer & dryer hookups. Also includes a formal living room, separate dining room, front and fenced back yard.
Results within 10 miles of Beaumont
Verified

10 Units Available
Rancho Belago Apartments
27625 E Trail Ridge Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments with balconies in complex with gym, pool and media room. Next to Moreno Beach Plaza shopping mall with supermarket, restaurants and other stores.
Verified

6 Units Available
The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1227 sqft
Enjoy ample space with walk-in closets and extra storage in every unit. Amenities include a conference room and pool. Situated off Moreno Beach Drive and John F Kennedy Dr. near the Reserve and Fairway Park.
Verified

Mentone
9 Units Available
Del Flora
30598 Independence Blvd., Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in peaceful neighborhood of Redlands near shopping, parks and local public schools. Located between Wabash and Opal Ave. Smoke-free community offers pool, gym, Jacuzzi and tennis court. Apartment features private patio and dishwasher.

Central Yucaipa
1 Unit Available
11823 Peach Tree Cir.
11823 Peach Tree Circle, Yucaipa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1618 sqft
11823 Peach Tree Cir.

1 Unit Available
24770 California Ave
24770 California Avenue, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2790 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
UNIQUE PROPERTY HAS 2 ON LOT, ZONED FOR HORSES AND VIEWS! - Unbelieving gorgeous duo property in a 5-acre lot! This property has an up the hill view home of 3 full bedrooms and 3 baths with elegant built-in fixtures such as half-moon fireplace area,

South Redlands
1 Unit Available
905 E. Palm Avenue
905 E Palm Avenue, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1412 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Redlands - This property is located close to Redlands university, the property itself has brand new carpet, fresh coats of paint interior, A/C and beautiful rose bushes surrounding the house.

1 Unit Available
1219 CABRILLO DRIVE
1219 Cabrillo Drive, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
1219 CABRILLO DRIVE Available 06/15/20 55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY - MANUFACTURED HOME - BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - 2 bed + 2 bath + huge bonus room - much more than meets the eye. there are additonal square feet with patio addition . large back yard.

1 Unit Available
1298 Granite Dr
1298 Granite Drive, Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1622 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1298 Granite Dr in Hemet. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
425 Avenida Miravella
425 Avenida Miravella, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1153 sqft
This SENIOR home when you walk up to it is completely rocked and low maintenance. Walk into the home and you enter into a freshly painted home with a large living room with a gas burning fireplace.

1 Unit Available
802 Santo Tomas Drive
802 Santo Tomas Drive, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1368 sqft
Just Reduced! Gorgeous 55+ home on a quiet street within the Sierra Dawn community. This spacious unit opens up to a large living room with tons of natural window light connected to a dining area with elegant built-in storage.

North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1329 Campus Avenue
1329 Campus Avenue, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
BACK & READY TO RENT! Classic Mid-century modern home for lease in Redlands! This home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, living room anchored by a vibrant fire place, kitchen is remodeled with stainless appliances and a breakfast nook

1 Unit Available
1963 Nuevo Street
1963 Nuevo Street, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
827 sqft
Wonderful senior 55+ Home located in Valle Hermosa! This home features an open floor plan, large living room, kitchen with direct garage access and the kitchen eating area right off the living room! 2 nice size bedroom and one full bathroom! There

1 Unit Available
2975 Cypress St.
2975 Cypress Street, Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1708 sqft
Beautiful Hemet Home! - Brand new carpet, paint and flooring. Walk into a tile entrance that opens into a large Living room and Dining room. Continue on into the Family room with a Fireplace.
City Guide for Beaumont, CA

"I went down to Beaumont, where all them angels fly /Cause theyve got stars in California / Walking down the streets /Dancing on the boulevard in their golden satin sheets." (-- Drew Kennedy, "Stars in California")

Beaumont has been a transportation hub for centuries, and was used to move people and goods along trails in the San Gorgonio Pass discovered by American Indians. And while many of these trails aren't in use today, who's to say they won't transport you to the apartment of your dreams? Beaumont, which literally translates to 'beautiful mountain,' has cooler temperatures than its neighboring cities at a lower elevation. This makes it a popular destination for families looking to live in Southern California. Beaumont has a very agreeable climate all year through, but is notoriously windy. Come here and you are guaranteed to be blown away (we don't mean that literally!) See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Beaumont, CA

Finding an apartment in Beaumont that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

