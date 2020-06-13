26 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Beaumont, CA

"I went down to Beaumont, where all them angels fly /Cause theyve got stars in California / Walking down the streets /Dancing on the boulevard in their golden satin sheets." (-- Drew Kennedy, "Stars in California")

Beaumont has been a transportation hub for centuries, and was used to move people and goods along trails in the San Gorgonio Pass discovered by American Indians. And while many of these trails aren't in use today, who's to say they won't transport you to the apartment of your dreams? Beaumont, which literally translates to 'beautiful mountain,' has cooler temperatures than its neighboring cities at a lower elevation. This makes it a popular destination for families looking to live in Southern California. Beaumont has a very agreeable climate all year through, but is notoriously windy. Come here and you are guaranteed to be blown away (we don't mean that literally!) See more