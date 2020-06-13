26 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Beaumont, CA
"I went down to Beaumont, where all them angels fly /Cause theyve got stars in California / Walking down the streets /Dancing on the boulevard in their golden satin sheets." (-- Drew Kennedy, "Stars in California")
Beaumont has been a transportation hub for centuries, and was used to move people and goods along trails in the San Gorgonio Pass discovered by American Indians. And while many of these trails aren't in use today, who's to say they won't transport you to the apartment of your dreams? Beaumont, which literally translates to 'beautiful mountain,' has cooler temperatures than its neighboring cities at a lower elevation. This makes it a popular destination for families looking to live in Southern California. Beaumont has a very agreeable climate all year through, but is notoriously windy. Come here and you are guaranteed to be blown away (we don't mean that literally!) See more
Finding an apartment in Beaumont that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.