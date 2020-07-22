Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020

9 Apartments for rent in Bear Valley Springs, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bear Valley Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common a... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
24441 Oak Tree Court
24441 Oak Tree Court, Bear Valley Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1280 sqft
BEAR VALLEY - REMODELED - HORSE PROPERTY WITH FENCED CORRALS - This is a must see! Available Now! Enjoy this picturesque 2 bedroom 2 bath with loft including over 1 acre on horse property.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
23481 Mashie Court
23481 Mashie Court, Bear Valley Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1726 sqft
23481 Mashie Court Available 07/31/20 COMING SOON! BEAR VALLEY - Great Bear Valley Gated Community located on a quiet a Cul-de-sac. 3 Bedrooms 2 bath -new flooring, paint and window coverings . 1,726 sq ft.
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
23345 Clover Spring Road
23345 Clover Spring Road, Golden Hills, CA
Studio
$850
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Coming Soon! - Studio - Down stairs Unit, Newly painted, fully functional kitchen with a dishwasher and stove/oven. Tenant must provide their own refrigerator. Full Bath, Walk in closet. Use of the washer and dryer. Front patio with picnic table.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
22908 Clover Spring Place
22908 Clover Spring Place, Golden Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1443 sqft
22908 Clover Spring Place Available 05/19/20 Great Family Home in Golden Hills West! - Great 3 bdrm 2 bath home in Golden Hills West! 1443 Square feet on a cul de sac. Fireplace, fenced yard, laundry room, two car garage.

Last updated April 7
1 Unit Available
28681 Delaware Drive
28681 Delaware Drive, Stallion Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2900 sqft
Stallion Springs Beauty - AVAIL MARCH 13th - Very large 4+3 with additional office. Large open floor plan with great kitchen with eat in area. Large bedrooms compliment this home with plenty of storage space.
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
704 Silver Oak Drive
704 Silver Oak Drive, Tehachapi, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1625 sqft
Coming Soon! - Nice home located in the City of Tehachapi. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, plus a bonus room. New paint and carpet throughout. Living room offers; vaulted ceilings and fireplace and lots of natural light.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
23171 Woodford-Tehachapi Road
23171 Woodford-Tehachapi Road, Golden Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Beautiful house in 2 1/2 acres fruits orchard. Security gated fence remote camera. paved drive in to the house. Plenty of parking cars and trailer. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
101 East H Street
101 East H Street, Tehachapi, CA
Studio
$1,200
987 sqft
Stand alone commercial building. Excellent tourist location in downtown Tehachapi just steps from Tehachapi Depot Museum . 987 sq ft commercial building on a large fenced corner lot. Previously used as an Antique Store.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
22317 Milky Way
22317 Milky Way, Golden Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1710 sqft
Move in Ready: Large 3 Bedroom in Golden Hills - Large home in Golden Hills East. 1710 square foot, 2 story with 3 bedrooms (all upstairs), and 3 bathrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bear Valley Springs, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bear Valley Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

