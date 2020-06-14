46 Apartments for rent in Baldwin Park, CA with gym

Love famous fast-food joints? Baldwin Park is home to the very first In-N-Out burger stand, the first drive-thru in all of California. Anyone for animal style?

Baldwin Park is a city on the outskirts of Los Angeles County, part of the San Gabriel Valley. Many of its residents are largely supported through the employment provided by a managed care consortium known as Kaiser Permanente. The temperatures are mild and the average high in the city never surpasses 90 degrees throughout the year. That's right, a place in California that's not insanely hot. Who knew? An art gallery provides much of the culture that this slightly shrinking city receives, but there's so much more to the City of Baldwin Park. See more