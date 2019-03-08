4117 COLUMBUS ST.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

GREAT LOCATION! - 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOUSE ON A CORNER LOT. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN AND BATH. LAUNDRY HOOKUPS, FIREPLACE, OFF STREET PARKING. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING. GREAT LOCATION. ON THE CORNER OF UNIVERSITY AVENUE AND COLUMBUS.



1 year lease required.

There is a back house on this property that is currently occupied. Owner is building a fence in the back yard to separate both front and back to be completely private.



**Houses are on a shared meter. Front house pays 60% of utilities and water, back house pays 40% of utilities and water**



