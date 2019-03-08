All apartments in Bakersfield
4117 COLUMBUS ST.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4117 COLUMBUS ST.

4117 Columbus Street · (661) 283-9393
Location

4117 Columbus Street, Bakersfield, CA 93306

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4117 COLUMBUS ST. - 4117 · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
GREAT LOCATION! - 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOUSE ON A CORNER LOT. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN AND BATH. LAUNDRY HOOKUPS, FIREPLACE, OFF STREET PARKING. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING. GREAT LOCATION. ON THE CORNER OF UNIVERSITY AVENUE AND COLUMBUS.

1 year lease required.
There is a back house on this property that is currently occupied. Owner is building a fence in the back yard to separate both front and back to be completely private.

**Houses are on a shared meter. Front house pays 60% of utilities and water, back house pays 40% of utilities and water**

(RLNE5175061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4117 COLUMBUS ST. have any available units?
4117 COLUMBUS ST. has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4117 COLUMBUS ST. have?
Some of 4117 COLUMBUS ST.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4117 COLUMBUS ST. currently offering any rent specials?
4117 COLUMBUS ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 COLUMBUS ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4117 COLUMBUS ST. is pet friendly.
Does 4117 COLUMBUS ST. offer parking?
Yes, 4117 COLUMBUS ST. does offer parking.
Does 4117 COLUMBUS ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4117 COLUMBUS ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 COLUMBUS ST. have a pool?
No, 4117 COLUMBUS ST. does not have a pool.
Does 4117 COLUMBUS ST. have accessible units?
No, 4117 COLUMBUS ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 COLUMBUS ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4117 COLUMBUS ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
