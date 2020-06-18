Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

2710 Foxen Canyon Ln. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in a Beautiful setting; Located in San Luis Obispo/Avila - This executive home boast a wonderful open floor plan that utilizes views and privacy. The finishes are exceptional and comfortable



Located in the Gated Community of San Luis Bay Estates you have access to; Bob Jones trail, Avila Beach Golf Resort, Avila Bay Athletic Swim/Tennis club, and of course glorious Avila Beach with its many fine restaurants.



The open concept kitchen has; granite counter tops, beautiful high end cabinets, and opens to the living and formal dining area.



Spacious Living Area with Fireplace and Vaulted Ceilings lead out to a large deck with Great views. This is the perfect place to wind down and enjoy the evening air.



Large Master Suite has; a large beautiful attached bathroom, walk-in closet, and sliding glass doors that lead to balcony and those gorgeous views,



There is so much more to say and see about this wonderful home.

Please call Fawn Portugal, 805 423-6540 to view this Marvelous Home



Pet considered with additional deposit.

Gardner Provided.



Hometown Property Management BRE# 00874459



(RLNE4230019)