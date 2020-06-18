All apartments in Avila Beach
Find more places like 2710 Foxen Canyon Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avila Beach, CA
/
2710 Foxen Canyon Ln.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2710 Foxen Canyon Ln.

2710 Foxen Canyon Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avila Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2710 Foxen Canyon Lane, Avila Beach, CA 93405

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
2710 Foxen Canyon Ln. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in a Beautiful setting; Located in San Luis Obispo/Avila - This executive home boast a wonderful open floor plan that utilizes views and privacy. The finishes are exceptional and comfortable

Located in the Gated Community of San Luis Bay Estates you have access to; Bob Jones trail, Avila Beach Golf Resort, Avila Bay Athletic Swim/Tennis club, and of course glorious Avila Beach with its many fine restaurants.

The open concept kitchen has; granite counter tops, beautiful high end cabinets, and opens to the living and formal dining area.

Spacious Living Area with Fireplace and Vaulted Ceilings lead out to a large deck with Great views. This is the perfect place to wind down and enjoy the evening air.

Large Master Suite has; a large beautiful attached bathroom, walk-in closet, and sliding glass doors that lead to balcony and those gorgeous views,

There is so much more to say and see about this wonderful home.
Please call Fawn Portugal, 805 423-6540 to view this Marvelous Home

Pet considered with additional deposit.
Gardner Provided.

Hometown Property Management BRE# 00874459

(RLNE4230019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 Foxen Canyon Ln. have any available units?
2710 Foxen Canyon Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avila Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2710 Foxen Canyon Ln. have?
Some of 2710 Foxen Canyon Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 Foxen Canyon Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
2710 Foxen Canyon Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 Foxen Canyon Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2710 Foxen Canyon Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 2710 Foxen Canyon Ln. offer parking?
No, 2710 Foxen Canyon Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 2710 Foxen Canyon Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 Foxen Canyon Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 Foxen Canyon Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 2710 Foxen Canyon Ln. has a pool.
Does 2710 Foxen Canyon Ln. have accessible units?
No, 2710 Foxen Canyon Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 Foxen Canyon Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2710 Foxen Canyon Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2710 Foxen Canyon Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2710 Foxen Canyon Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Avila Beach 2 BedroomsAvila Beach Apartments with Balcony
Avila Beach Apartments with GarageAvila Beach Apartments with Parking
Avila Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Maria, CAEl Paso de Robles, CAAtascadero, CAArroyo Grande, CA
Los Osos, CALompoc, CAPismo Beach, CACayucos, CA
Morro Bay, CANipomo, CASan Luis Obispo, CAOrcutt, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock College