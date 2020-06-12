/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:48 PM
12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Auburn, CA
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
712 Dorothy Way,
712 Dorothy Way, Auburn, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1010 sqft
712 Dorothy Way, Available 07/01/20 Auburn Condo - Ground level condo in the Oak Pointe community. Light and bright, two bedroom, two bath end unit. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters.
Results within 1 mile of Auburn
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3684 Sapphire Dr #2
3684 Sapphire Drive, North Auburn, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5644588)
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11522 Quartz Dr #4
11522 Quartz Drive, North Auburn, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Condo in the Auburn Greens! - Freshly painted 2 bedroom, 1 bath. upstairs unit. New counter tops, new vanity in the bathroom along with new tile in the bathroom. (RLNE5633631)
Results within 5 miles of Auburn
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
440 Buena Vista Ave
440 Buena Vista Avenue, Newcastle, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1433 sqft
440 Buena Vista Ave.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
11141 AVE E GREENLAWN
11141 West E Avenue, North Auburn, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11141 AVE E GREENLAWN in North Auburn. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
10801 Joeger Rd.
10801 Joeger Road, Placer County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1025 sqft
North Auburn - Nice remodeled North Auburn property. 2 bedroom 1 bath. New stainless steel appliances. Large laundry room. Large yard with private deck. Large detached shed for storage. Close to Park, shopping and schools. No pets accepted.
Results within 10 miles of Auburn
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Garnet Creek
5002 Jewel St, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1160 sqft
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this complex sits just feet from a green walking trail and offers beautiful amenities. Take advantage of apartment amenities like stainless steel appliances, high-end wood flooring and closets.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Rocklin Manor
5240 Rocklin Rd, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
810 sqft
Rocklin Manor wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4479 Garden Bar Road
4479 Garden Bar Road, Placer County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
!0 acre Secondary home in the Lincoln Foothills! - Lincoln Foothills private 10 acre ranch has an remodeled secondary home. 2 bed 2 bath approx. 1200 sq ft manufactured home available for rent. Property is gated, approx.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6935 Folsom Oaks Court
6935 Folsom Oaks Court, Granite Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1004 sqft
A Rare Gem in Granite Bay - This charming Granite Bay duplex is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Perks include fireplace, multiple ceiling fans, laundry hook ups in garage, dishwasher.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
7342 Dambacher Drive
7342 Dambacher Drive, Granite Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1000 sqft
View the video at youtu.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Whitney Oaks
1 Unit Available
4048 Coldwater Drive
4048 Coldwater Drive, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1411 sqft
4048 Coldwater Drive Available 07/17/20 Springfield at Whitney Oaks 55+ Spectacular View Home - Thank you for your interest in 4048 Coldwater Drive- a beautiful home on the Whitney Oaks ridge! Furnished or unfurnished.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CA
El Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CANorth Auburn, CALinda, CAGrass Valley, CAOroville East, CA