Ashland Gardens

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $800 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. One assigned parking space to each unit. 24hour spaces available first come first serve to residents. No guest parking. Open Lot: Included in lease, Covered Parking: included in lease.