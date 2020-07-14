All apartments in Ashland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:29 AM

Ashland Gardens

16183 Ashland Ave · (510) 573-7304
Location

16183 Ashland Ave, Ashland, CA 94578
Ashland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 305 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 230 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 931 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashland Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
courtyard
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to Ashland Garden Apartments. We are ideally located in San Lorenzo near BART and the Bayfair Mall, which has great shopping and a farmer's market every Saturday all within walking distance. We are also conveniently located across from Edendale Elementary School and Park. Easy access to 580, 238 and 880 and minutes from the San Mateo Bridge. You can choose from a number of dry cleaners and grocery stores, all just minutes away. The community has two large laundry facilities for your convenience and has complimentary gate access to the beautiful courtyard, where you can escape the traffic noise with the help of the many birds that live in the garden. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $800 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. One assigned parking space to each unit. 24hour spaces available first come first serve to residents. No guest parking. Open Lot: Included in lease, Covered Parking: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ashland Gardens have any available units?
Ashland Gardens has 2 units available starting at $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ashland Gardens have?
Some of Ashland Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashland Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Ashland Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashland Gardens pet-friendly?
No, Ashland Gardens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashland.
Does Ashland Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Ashland Gardens offers parking.
Does Ashland Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ashland Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashland Gardens have a pool?
No, Ashland Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Ashland Gardens have accessible units?
No, Ashland Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Ashland Gardens have units with dishwashers?
No, Ashland Gardens does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Ashland Gardens have units with air conditioning?
No, Ashland Gardens does not have units with air conditioning.
