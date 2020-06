Amenities

w/d hookup putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly putting green bbq/grill

Solar Power on a cul-de-sac location - Relax while sitting on your front porch or a relaxing BBQ in your beautiful backyard. This two story 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is very inviting. Easy flow kitchen and breakfast nook with a breakfast bar. The kitchen boast of chef quality stainless steel gas range and 2 ovens. Quality stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave. Walk in pantry with wine or cooking oil storage area. There's even a wet bar. The living room has a great focal point with a gas fireplace. New custom color interior paint. Convenient washer and dryer hook up. Lovely real hardwood flooring. Other areas are hand set tile with some rooms carpeted. How great would it be on warm days to use this home's air conditioner. Plenty of storage everywhere. The master suite and master bathroom are set up with a jet type tub and separate all tiled walk in shower. The large walk in closet is perfect for lots of wardrobe. The upstairs guest bathroom has custom vanity marble counter top. The soaking tub is accented by tile walls and a tiled floor. Backyard entertainment is easier with the built in gas BBQ pit and a raised patio area for a lovely view of the area. There is even a batting cage or putting green. This home is on SOLAR so you have little to no cost electric bill. Tank-less hot water heater included. Too many amenities to name it is a must see. One (1) year lease. Pets considered.



(RLNE5763098)