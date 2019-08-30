All apartments in Valle
Last updated August 30 2019 at 9:02 PM

5306 Sublime Dr, #85

5306 Sublime Dr · (928) 380-4038
Location

5306 Sublime Dr, Valle, AZ 86046

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Amenities

Available beginning July 1st I will have 12 manufactured homes in Valle for rent. They are all three bedrooms, two baths, 1150 sq ft and will rent for $1200 a month, which includes space rent, water, sewer and trash. Tenants will be responsible for electric and propane. No Pets. Credit and background check will be required for every tenant over the age of 18 and is $50.00 per person. Minimum six month lease. Please IM if you are interested in scheduling an appointment to preview the properties. Showings will be scheduled for June 28 and 29, 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5306 Sublime Dr, #85 have any available units?
5306 Sublime Dr, #85 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5306 Sublime Dr, #85 currently offering any rent specials?
5306 Sublime Dr, #85 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5306 Sublime Dr, #85 pet-friendly?
No, 5306 Sublime Dr, #85 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valle.
Does 5306 Sublime Dr, #85 offer parking?
No, 5306 Sublime Dr, #85 does not offer parking.
Does 5306 Sublime Dr, #85 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5306 Sublime Dr, #85 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5306 Sublime Dr, #85 have a pool?
No, 5306 Sublime Dr, #85 does not have a pool.
Does 5306 Sublime Dr, #85 have accessible units?
No, 5306 Sublime Dr, #85 does not have accessible units.
Does 5306 Sublime Dr, #85 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5306 Sublime Dr, #85 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5306 Sublime Dr, #85 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5306 Sublime Dr, #85 does not have units with air conditioning.
