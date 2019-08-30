5306 Sublime Dr, #85

Amenities

Available beginning July 1st I will have 12 manufactured homes in Valle for rent. They are all three bedrooms, two baths, 1150 sq ft and will rent for $1200 a month, which includes space rent, water, sewer and trash. Tenants will be responsible for electric and propane. No Pets. Credit and background check will be required for every tenant over the age of 18 and is $50.00 per person. Minimum six month lease. Please IM if you are interested in scheduling an appointment to preview the properties. Showings will be scheduled for June 28 and 29, 2018.