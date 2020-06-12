/
3 bedroom apartments
21 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sierra Vista, AZ
954 Escondido
954 Escondido Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1324 sqft
- Large Great Room with vinyl plank flooring. Kitchen has gas range and Eat In Area, Ceiling Fans, Dual Sinks in Master Bathroom. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer. 2 Car Garage. Cooled by A/C.Covered Patio and enclosed backyard.
100 Terra Dr
100 Terra Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$950
1250 sqft
Charming Property Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Central A/C - Available NOW....
1637 Silverado Drive
1637 Silverado Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1639 sqft
1637 Silverado Drive Available 07/01/20 3BD/2BA/2CG 1659 sf in Silverado subdivision, Sierra Vista, AZ - This 3BD/2BA/2CG 1659 sf rental property in the Silverado subdivision located in Sierra Vista, AZ is close to Fort Huachuca, shopping, and
2851 Golden Eagle Dr
2851 Golden Eagle Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1682 sqft
2851 Golden Eagle Dr Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home - What a charming home with a split bedroom floor plan. This 3 bd/2ba home has been updated with top quality material and workmanship.
5341 Cedar Springs
5341 Cedar Springs Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1461 sqft
3/bed, 2/bath home with washer and dryer included! - 3/bed, 2/bath home with ceramic tile and carpet all throughout! It offers a great layout with a large kitchen,a great living room and spacious bedrooms! The 2 car garage is perfect for extra
5271 DESERT SHADOWS Drive
5271 Desert Shadows Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
Beautiful 4BR 2BA home with remodeled kitchen (new refrigerator., gas stove and vent hood, counters & cabinets & high breakfast bar). Split bedroom plan, large laundry room. New granite counters & cabinets in bathrooms.
3616 SNEAD Drive
3616 Snead Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
olfers Dream, beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home over 2000 sqft on a large lot in the desirable country club estates. This home features a large covered patio and back yard great for entertaining or relaxing under the pergola taking in the views.
3287 Sky Hawk Drive
3287 Sky Hawk Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1375 sqft
Very nice home! Living room has a wood burning fireplace, there is a separate dining area, and the split floor plan provides added privacy and quiet. The master suite has dual sinks and a large garden tub.
5130 Calle Vieja
5130 Calle Vieja, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1657 sqft
Register for a self-showing (available showing times 7am-8pm daily) to view this or any of our other rentals online at www.AZHomeRentals4U.com.
900 Estancia Drive
900 Estancia Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2397 sqft
View this property or any of our other available rentals online at www.AZHomeRentals4U.com.
509 Andrea Dora Ave
509 Andrea Doria Ave, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$950
1475 sqft
Extra! Extra! Extra! Read all about it! - Newsworthy value in the 3 bedroom all with ceiling fans, 2 full bathrooms, kitchen has gas stove, dishwasher, microwave and large refrigerator.
4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B
4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$850
1025 sqft
4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B Available 05/08/20 Cozy Condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 Bath down stairs unit, A/C, Washer & Dryer included - Available May 8th.....
435 Via Luna
435 Via Luna, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$950
1332 sqft
This 3BR/2BA/2CG home is centrally located in Sierra Vista, AZ minutes from Ft. Huachuca, shopping and schools. The home has central A/C, a wood-burning fireplace and hard surface floors - no carpet. Large, fenced back yard with lots of rose bushes.
3405 Eagle Ridge Drive
3405 Eagle Ridge Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1918 sqft
Spacious home in Eagle Ridge subdivision. Home has hardwood and tile floors throughout, Backyard has open views of mountains. Has an extended patio. Cement Counter Tops in kitchen, split floor plan, 2 Car garage with lots of storage.
3379 Sequoia Court 107-56-071
3379 Sequoia Ct, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1362 sqft
3379 Sequoia Court 107-56-071 Available 08/01/19 - Beautiful 3 bedroom home with lots of upgrades. Easy care AZ landscaping in front.
4508 Redwood Street
4508 Redwood St, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$995
1348 sqft
Very nice home with 3 bedrooms in The Holidays and close to the Community Pool & Center. There's a natural gas fireplace in the Great Room and a Has hookup for your gas grill on the patio. Background has Artificial Grass for easy maintenance.
1597 Braddock Drive
1597 Braddock Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
HIGHLY UPGRADED 4BR JR. EXECUTIVE HOME. GREAT ROOM, DINING ROOM, VAULTED CEILINGS, CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND HIGH END STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
Results within 1 mile of Sierra Vista
5160 Clearview
5160 E Clearview Ave, Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Remodeled Manufactured Home -Country Living - Newly remodeled 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom. Large living room with vinyl plank flooring. Kitchen gas range, desk and looks of counter and cabinet space. Spacious bedrooms with new carpet.
Results within 5 miles of Sierra Vista
5430 San Paulo
5430 S San Paulo Ave, Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$925
Country Living Manufactured home - 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with an open floor plan. Home sits a large lot and has a large workshop. Enclosed backyard. The home is cooled by AC. Covered back patio. Washer and dry hookups. Sorry, no pet allowed.
6104 S. Montanas De Suenos
6104 S Montanas de Suenos, Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1681 sqft
3BR/2BA/1CP, 1680 sq.ft. home in Hereford, AZ - This 3BR/2BA/1CP, 1680 sq.ft. manufactured home in Hereford, AZ is minutes from Sierra Vista, AZ & Ft. Huachuca.
Results within 10 miles of Sierra Vista
7871 East Sky Island Place
7871 E Sky Island Pl, Cochise County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1490 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,875, Available 6/15/20 Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.