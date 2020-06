Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator

olfers Dream, beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home over 2000 sqft on a large lot in the desirable country club estates. This home features a large covered patio and back yard great for entertaining or relaxing under the pergola taking in the views. With a cozy wood burning fireplace and and spacious family room you will find this home offers it all.