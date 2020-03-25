All apartments in Sierra Vista
1637 Silverado Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1637 Silverado Drive

1637 Silverado Dr · (520) 732-8813
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1637 Silverado Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1637 Silverado Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1639 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1637 Silverado Drive Available 07/01/20 3BD/2BA/2CG 1659 sf in Silverado subdivision, Sierra Vista, AZ - This 3BD/2BA/2CG 1659 sf rental property in the Silverado subdivision located in Sierra Vista, AZ is close to Fort Huachuca, shopping, and schools. This beautiful home has stainless steel appliances, a pantry, custom tile and laminate flooring, a garden tub in the master bath, double vanity sinks, a spacious family room, and a covered patio with a low-maintenance backyard. This rental home will not last long! Available July 1, 2020. Please call to schedule a showing today.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5814739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1637 Silverado Drive have any available units?
1637 Silverado Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1637 Silverado Drive have?
Some of 1637 Silverado Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1637 Silverado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1637 Silverado Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1637 Silverado Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1637 Silverado Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sierra Vista.
Does 1637 Silverado Drive offer parking?
No, 1637 Silverado Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1637 Silverado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1637 Silverado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1637 Silverado Drive have a pool?
No, 1637 Silverado Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1637 Silverado Drive have accessible units?
No, 1637 Silverado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1637 Silverado Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1637 Silverado Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1637 Silverado Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1637 Silverado Drive has units with air conditioning.
