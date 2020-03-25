Amenities

1637 Silverado Drive Available 07/01/20 3BD/2BA/2CG 1659 sf in Silverado subdivision, Sierra Vista, AZ - This 3BD/2BA/2CG 1659 sf rental property in the Silverado subdivision located in Sierra Vista, AZ is close to Fort Huachuca, shopping, and schools. This beautiful home has stainless steel appliances, a pantry, custom tile and laminate flooring, a garden tub in the master bath, double vanity sinks, a spacious family room, and a covered patio with a low-maintenance backyard. This rental home will not last long! Available July 1, 2020. Please call to schedule a showing today.



No Pets Allowed



