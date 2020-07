Amenities

5BR/2BA/2CG, 2539 sq.ft. on 4.19 acres in Hereford, AZ - This 5BR/2BA/2CG, 2539 sq.ft.home on 4.19 acres in Hereford, AZ is minutes from Sierra Vista, AZ & Ft. Huachuca. Nestled at the foot of the Huachuca Mountains, this property has gorgeous mountain views and country living. There are two large living areas, a wood burning fireplace, wood laminate floors and tons of character. The 2 car garage has lots of storage and a barn so bring the horses. Call today.



