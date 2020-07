Amenities

recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Hear The Songbirds Sing!!! You'll get your peace and quiet in this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home at almost 2030 square feet. The home was recently remodeled to include new dual pane windows, upgrades to the bathroom and kitchen. Other amazing features of this home include a wood-burning fireplace, Arizona room, ceiling fans, and much more. The backyard is large, has a shed/workshop with electric, and a beautiful view of the Huachuca Mountains.