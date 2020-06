Amenities

Remodeled Manufactured Home -Country Living - Newly remodeled 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom. Large living room with vinyl plank flooring. Kitchen gas range, desk and looks of counter and cabinet space. Spacious bedrooms with new carpet. Master bathroom has a walk in shower and dual sinks. Tenants pay for all their utilities. Pets will be considered with an additional security deposit.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5840484)