4543 S Santa Lucia Ave

4BD/3BA/3CG 1514 sf in Sierra Vista Estates subdivision, Sierra Vista, AZ - Furnished Rental! This 4BD/3BA/3CG, 1514 sf rental located in Sierra Vista, AZ is not too far Fort Huachuca, shopping, and schools. Along with the furniture and items in the photos, it has a functional floor plan with the fourth bedroom off the garage and its own bathroom, a spacious lot, a detached one-car garage, and a nice theme to the home. You are more than welcome to store items that are not used. Call to come see it and reserve your rental today!



(RLNE5788894)