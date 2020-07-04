All apartments in Sierra Vista Southeast
4543 S Santa Lucia Ave
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:10 PM

4543 S Santa Lucia Ave

4543 S Santa Lucia Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4543 S Santa Lucia Ave, Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ 85650

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4BD/3BA/3CG 1514 sf in Sierra Vista Estates subdivision, Sierra Vista, AZ - Furnished Rental! This 4BD/3BA/3CG, 1514 sf rental located in Sierra Vista, AZ is not too far Fort Huachuca, shopping, and schools. Along with the furniture and items in the photos, it has a functional floor plan with the fourth bedroom off the garage and its own bathroom, a spacious lot, a detached one-car garage, and a nice theme to the home. You are more than welcome to store items that are not used. Call to come see it and reserve your rental today!

(RLNE5788894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4543 S Santa Lucia Ave have any available units?
4543 S Santa Lucia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ.
What amenities does 4543 S Santa Lucia Ave have?
Some of 4543 S Santa Lucia Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4543 S Santa Lucia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4543 S Santa Lucia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4543 S Santa Lucia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4543 S Santa Lucia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4543 S Santa Lucia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4543 S Santa Lucia Ave offers parking.
Does 4543 S Santa Lucia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4543 S Santa Lucia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4543 S Santa Lucia Ave have a pool?
No, 4543 S Santa Lucia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4543 S Santa Lucia Ave have accessible units?
No, 4543 S Santa Lucia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4543 S Santa Lucia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4543 S Santa Lucia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4543 S Santa Lucia Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4543 S Santa Lucia Ave has units with air conditioning.
