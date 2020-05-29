All apartments in Sahuarita
Find more places like 503 E Camino Luna Azul.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sahuarita, AZ
/
503 E Camino Luna Azul
Last updated May 29 2020 at 2:57 AM

503 E Camino Luna Azul

503 East Camino Luna Azul · (520) 241-4548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sahuarita
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

503 East Camino Luna Azul, Sahuarita, AZ 85629
Rancho Sahuarita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2451 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath home located in the sought after Rancho Sahuarita community. This home offers vaulted ceilings, decorator colors through out, a spacious loft & a den off the master. 3 car garage for all your toys & a relaxing low maintenance backyard to enjoy the summer monsoons. Rancho Sahuarita community offers pools, splash pads & walking paths. This home is near the lake in a gated community. Welcome home! Solar=Low bills, Owner pays for solar lease & rent amount includes sufficient electricity allowance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 E Camino Luna Azul have any available units?
503 E Camino Luna Azul has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 503 E Camino Luna Azul have?
Some of 503 E Camino Luna Azul's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 E Camino Luna Azul currently offering any rent specials?
503 E Camino Luna Azul isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 E Camino Luna Azul pet-friendly?
No, 503 E Camino Luna Azul is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sahuarita.
Does 503 E Camino Luna Azul offer parking?
Yes, 503 E Camino Luna Azul does offer parking.
Does 503 E Camino Luna Azul have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 E Camino Luna Azul does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 E Camino Luna Azul have a pool?
Yes, 503 E Camino Luna Azul has a pool.
Does 503 E Camino Luna Azul have accessible units?
No, 503 E Camino Luna Azul does not have accessible units.
Does 503 E Camino Luna Azul have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 E Camino Luna Azul has units with dishwashers.
Does 503 E Camino Luna Azul have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 E Camino Luna Azul does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 503 E Camino Luna Azul?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sahuarita 3 BedroomsSahuarita Apartments with Garage
Sahuarita Apartments with ParkingSahuarita Dog Friendly Apartments
Sahuarita Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCasas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity