503 E Camino Luna Azul

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath home located in the sought after Rancho Sahuarita community. This home offers vaulted ceilings, decorator colors through out, a spacious loft & a den off the master. 3 car garage for all your toys & a relaxing low maintenance backyard to enjoy the summer monsoons. Rancho Sahuarita community offers pools, splash pads & walking paths. This home is near the lake in a gated community. Welcome home! Solar=Low bills, Owner pays for solar lease & rent amount includes sufficient electricity allowance.