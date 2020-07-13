/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM
18 Apartments for rent in Saddlebrooke, AZ with pool
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
38448 S Lake Crest Drive
38448 South Lake Crest Drive, Saddlebrooke, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3123 sqft
TURN-KEY FURNISHED Beautiful DURANGO Model home backing to desert common area in the special Unit 25- keep climbing the hill to Lake Crest Drive,located in this very private unit.
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
38100 S Mountain Site Drive
38100 South Mountain Site Drive, Saddlebrooke, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1877 sqft
AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 2020- NOW!!! FURNISHED Vacation Rental in Gorgeous SaddleBrooke! Beautifully furnished Two-Bedroom Topaz model. Check the photos and call us now to book THIS winter.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
38475 S Viewpoint Court
38475 South Viewpoint Court, Saddlebrooke, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2198 sqft
Popular Saddlebrooke community!! This spacious 2BD/3BA house is located on a quiet street with amazing mountain views! Enjoy all the space this house has to offer, including 2 master suites, plus a den. Plenty of room for entertaining guests.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
38880 S Carefree Drive
38880 South Carefree Drive, Saddlebrooke, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1451 sqft
FURNISHED MONACO VILLA in SaddleBrooke's HOA #2, close to all the great Mountain View Clubhouse Amenities. Very CLEAN, Well-stocked and well-maintained, 2-bedroom/2-Bath Villa, Full Laundry, and Two-car garage.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
64552 E Wind Ridge Circle
64552 East Wind Ridge Circle, Saddlebrooke, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1578 sqft
BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED SADDLEBROOKE VILLA WITH GOLF COURSE VIEWS AND STEPS AWAY FROM THE CLUBHOUSE! READY FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM.
Results within 5 miles of Saddlebrooke
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
61231 E Flint Drive
61231 East Flint Drive, Pinal County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1777 sqft
Almost new!! This popular Lago model Villa is in Tucson's newest active adult community of Saddlebrooke Ranch. Beautifully furnished, comfortable 2 BDRM, 2 Bath with den/office, a relaxing back patio with mountain views.
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
60168 E Blue Palm Drive
60168 East Blue Palm Drive, Pinal County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1781 sqft
Located in the newest Robson active adult community - Saddlebrooke Ranch. This is a very popular great sized Dolce model and it is located in the heart of the community. Included with the home is use of all the activities and amenities.
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
31593 S Misty Basin Road
31593 South Misty Basin Road, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2051 sqft
Enjoy and experience life in Tucson's newest and most popular active adult community that offers top notch resort style amenities such as golf, pickleball, classes, clubs, fitness center and more. This Cortez model home is 3 bedroom, 3.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
32371 S Egret Trail
32371 South Egret Trail, Pinal County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1935 sqft
Located in the newest Robson active adult community - Saddlebrooke Ranch. This is a very popular great sized Dolce model and it is located in the heart of the community. Included with the home is use of all the activities and amenities.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
60368 E Arroyo Vista Drive
60368 East Arroyo Vista Drive, Pinal County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1649 sqft
This Bella model is the perfect home to start enjoying life at the active adult community of Saddlebrooke Ranch. With 2 bedrooms, stylish kitchen, and a den/office this home offers comfortable right-sized living at a great price.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Vistoso
14425 N CROWN POINT Drive
14425 North Crown Point Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1304 sqft
FURNISHED AND READY TO GO. THIS WILL MAKE A GREAT VACATION RENTAL SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM. SURROUNDED BY NATURAL DESERT AND BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEWS. RESORT QUALITY COMMUNITY FACILITIES AVAILABLE.
Results within 10 miles of Saddlebrooke
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
15 Units Available
La Reserve
Villas at San Dorado
10730 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,145
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1383 sqft
Community features fitness facility, spinning room, yoga room and lagoon-style pool. Apartments include custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Located steps from Mt. Kimball and Catalina State Park.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
16 Units Available
The Canyons at Linda Vista Trail
9750 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1372 sqft
Community amenities include bocce ball court, golf area, lounge, pet park, pool and spa. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Just off Highway 77 and minutes from Tucson.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
La Reserve
1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive
1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1267 sqft
Located in the beautiful La Reserve neighborhood with breathtaking mountain views from your quiet wrap around balcony.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Tangerine Crossing
3438 W Wing Tip Drive
3438 West Wing Tip Drive, Marana, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,189
2950 sqft
Another stunning home listing presented by Jamison Fisher of Renters Warehouse. Located in the gated community of Tangerine Crossing at 3438 W. Wing Tip Dr., Marana, AZ is this large 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Cancha Del Golf
10333 North Oracle Road
10333 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine driving into your new luxury apartment home with the majestic Catalina mountains as the backdrop view of your community.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
La Reserve
1829 E Vico Bella Luna
1829 Vico Bella Luna, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1993 sqft
Perfect Lock-N-Leave home with amazing views and great energy efficiency. Beautifully upgraded finishes in kitchen and master batheoom, all tile in great room concept downstairs., carpet upstairs. New ceiling fans in Living area and all bedrooms.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Executive Townhomes
17 W Roma Dr
17 West Roma Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
944 sqft
Home Sweet Home! You'll love this amazing 2bed/2bath gem nestled in the secluded Oro Valley Country Club Executive Town Homes.
Similar Pages
Saddlebrooke 2 BedroomsSaddlebrooke 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSaddlebrooke 3 BedroomsSaddlebrooke Apartments with Balcony
Saddlebrooke Apartments with GarageSaddlebrooke Apartments with ParkingSaddlebrooke Apartments with PoolSaddlebrooke Dog Friendly Apartments