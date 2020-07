Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse

FURNISHED RENTAL AVAILABLE NOW!!! Brand-new Home with all NEW Furnishings- Come enjoy your completely TURN-KEY home in Southern Arizona's Premier Adult Community- SaddleBrooke! Variable rates depending on which month and length of lease term- Call listing agent for details. Summer rate shown: $2000/month; winter double. FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS if you're shopping to buy, building new, or just want to experience the awesome SaddleBrooke Lifestyle. Located conveniently close to the Desert View and Mountain View Clubhouse amenities. Don't miss out on this BRAND NEW Vacation Rental. BOOK NOW FOR YOUR UPCOMING WINTER VACATION. Call today!