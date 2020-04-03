All apartments in Saddlebrooke
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:02 PM

38448 S Lake Crest Drive

38448 South Lake Crest Drive · (520) 309-8048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

38448 South Lake Crest Drive, Saddlebrooke, AZ 85739

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3123 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
TURN-KEY FURNISHED Beautiful DURANGO Model home backing to desert common area in the special Unit 25- keep climbing the hill to Lake Crest Drive,located in this very private unit. 3 Bedrooms PLUS Den, Formal Living Room and Dining, separate Family Room adjacent to the huge Durango kitchen- thismodel's best feature. Downstairs Master with Large Bath and larger Closet, Big Laundry with extra storage cupboards, and a full 3-Car Garage. Fully-CoveredRear Patio lets you enjoy the wonderful Southern AZ outdoors! Home is NOT AVAILABLE 12/15/19-3/15/20. Off season rates available. Next available month March 16th 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38448 S Lake Crest Drive have any available units?
38448 S Lake Crest Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 38448 S Lake Crest Drive have?
Some of 38448 S Lake Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38448 S Lake Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
38448 S Lake Crest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38448 S Lake Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 38448 S Lake Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saddlebrooke.
Does 38448 S Lake Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 38448 S Lake Crest Drive does offer parking.
Does 38448 S Lake Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38448 S Lake Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38448 S Lake Crest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 38448 S Lake Crest Drive has a pool.
Does 38448 S Lake Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 38448 S Lake Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 38448 S Lake Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38448 S Lake Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 38448 S Lake Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 38448 S Lake Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
