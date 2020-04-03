38448 S Lake Crest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

TURN-KEY FURNISHED Beautiful DURANGO Model home backing to desert common area in the special Unit 25- keep climbing the hill to Lake Crest Drive,located in this very private unit. 3 Bedrooms PLUS Den, Formal Living Room and Dining, separate Family Room adjacent to the huge Durango kitchen- thismodel's best feature. Downstairs Master with Large Bath and larger Closet, Big Laundry with extra storage cupboards, and a full 3-Car Garage. Fully-CoveredRear Patio lets you enjoy the wonderful Southern AZ outdoors! Home is NOT AVAILABLE 12/15/19-3/15/20. Off season rates available. Next available month March 16th 2020.