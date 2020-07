Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

6962 E Cactus Patch Way Available 08/10/20 Country Cozy and Close to the City - Enjoy this Manufactored Home, 4 bedroom, 3 bath, family room. Two storage sheds and a VERY large workshop / garage.

This home is country perfect with pens for animals. View of the mountains . A deck to enjoy the evenings. Hot tub will stay and the pool could stay. Move in date is for August This gorgeous home will not last long. Call for appointment Debra Carson 520 625-6555



(RLNE5919927)