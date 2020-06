Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Perfect location and fantastic mountain views! Come stay in this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home featuring tile in all but 2 bedrooms. 2 car garage, expansive patio with picturesque mountain views! Home is an executive stay rental with all kitchenware and linens as well as utilities, cable and internet included. Flexible lease length, rent rate subject to season. Call or email for availability.