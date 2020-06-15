All apartments in Oro Valley
11360 N Palmetto Dunes Avenue

11360 North Palmetto Dunes Avenue · (520) 891-4026
Location

11360 North Palmetto Dunes Avenue, Oro Valley, AZ 85737
Canada Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1576 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
This incredible golf course property is located on the PAR 3 3rd green of the El Conquistador Golf Course in Oro Valley. This home features a split bedroom floor plan for nice privacy and comfort, all situated on a large lot spacious lot. The living room features vaulted 14 ft ceilings and provides a nice majestic atmosphere. The master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet as well as dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower and plenty of space. Enjoy Catalina Mountain views from the backyard, living room and dining room.Owner/agent is a licensed Realtor in State of Arizona. This home was completely remodeled in 2018 with new tile, Quartz counter tops, plantation shutters, and new light fixtures throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11360 N Palmetto Dunes Avenue have any available units?
11360 N Palmetto Dunes Avenue has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11360 N Palmetto Dunes Avenue have?
Some of 11360 N Palmetto Dunes Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11360 N Palmetto Dunes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11360 N Palmetto Dunes Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11360 N Palmetto Dunes Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11360 N Palmetto Dunes Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oro Valley.
Does 11360 N Palmetto Dunes Avenue offer parking?
No, 11360 N Palmetto Dunes Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11360 N Palmetto Dunes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11360 N Palmetto Dunes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11360 N Palmetto Dunes Avenue have a pool?
No, 11360 N Palmetto Dunes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11360 N Palmetto Dunes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11360 N Palmetto Dunes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11360 N Palmetto Dunes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11360 N Palmetto Dunes Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 11360 N Palmetto Dunes Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11360 N Palmetto Dunes Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
