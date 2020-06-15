11360 N Palmetto Dunes Avenue

Amenities
This incredible golf course property is located on the PAR 3 3rd green of the El Conquistador Golf Course in Oro Valley. This home features a split bedroom floor plan for nice privacy and comfort, all situated on a large lot spacious lot. The living room features vaulted 14 ft ceilings and provides a nice majestic atmosphere. The master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet as well as dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower and plenty of space. Enjoy Catalina Mountain views from the backyard, living room and dining room.Owner/agent is a licensed Realtor in State of Arizona. This home was completely remodeled in 2018 with new tile, Quartz counter tops, plantation shutters, and new light fixtures throughout.