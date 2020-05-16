1170 N Rancho Robles Road

Amenities
Come enjoy peaceful living among the oak trees at the historic El Rancho Robles guest ranch in Oracle, AZ. This charming 1-bedroom 1-bathroom casita features free wifi and all utilities included! Rooms are fully furnished, and month-to-month or longer lease options are available. The ranch also has larger casitas available to rent which are advertised seperately.Horse boarding also available onsite for $400 per month, with hay/water, stall cleaning, and turning out to pasture.Please text 520-490-5232 with property address and your email for deposit info, application, and to schedule a showing.