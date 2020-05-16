All apartments in Oracle
1170 N Rancho Robles Road
Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:14 AM

1170 N Rancho Robles Road

1170 North Rancho Robles Road · (520) 490-5232
Location

1170 North Rancho Robles Road, Oracle, AZ 85623

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Come enjoy peaceful living among the oak trees at the historic El Rancho Robles guest ranch in Oracle, AZ. This charming 1-bedroom 1-bathroom casita features free wifi and all utilities included! Rooms are fully furnished, and month-to-month or longer lease options are available. The ranch also has larger casitas available to rent which are advertised seperately.Horse boarding also available onsite for $400 per month, with hay/water, stall cleaning, and turning out to pasture.Please text 520-490-5232 with property address and your email for deposit info, application, and to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1170 N Rancho Robles Road have any available units?
1170 N Rancho Robles Road has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1170 N Rancho Robles Road have?
Some of 1170 N Rancho Robles Road's amenities include all utils included, fireplace, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1170 N Rancho Robles Road currently offering any rent specials?
1170 N Rancho Robles Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1170 N Rancho Robles Road pet-friendly?
No, 1170 N Rancho Robles Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oracle.
Does 1170 N Rancho Robles Road offer parking?
No, 1170 N Rancho Robles Road does not offer parking.
Does 1170 N Rancho Robles Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1170 N Rancho Robles Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1170 N Rancho Robles Road have a pool?
No, 1170 N Rancho Robles Road does not have a pool.
Does 1170 N Rancho Robles Road have accessible units?
No, 1170 N Rancho Robles Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1170 N Rancho Robles Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1170 N Rancho Robles Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1170 N Rancho Robles Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1170 N Rancho Robles Road does not have units with air conditioning.
