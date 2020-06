Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace internet access furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Come enjoy the winter in this lovely ''Desert Casita'' with mountain views, covered parking, fully furnished with cable and Wi-Fi. Stack washer & dryer. All utilities are included in the rent price and Green Valley Recreation is available if tenant wants it. Available asap.