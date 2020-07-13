Apartment List
/
AZ
/
fort mohave
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 AM

17 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fort Mohave, AZ

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5718 Pasadena Ave
5718 S Pasadena Rd, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1420 sqft
5718 Pasadena Ave Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL WITH RV PARKING- 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - Need RV Parking? Maybe bringing your boat? This house has the space for you!!! 3Bed/2 Bath home in Fort Mohave, just 8 miles from Bullhead City.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Mohave

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arroyo Vista Estates
3736 Rawhide Drive
3736 Rawhide Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1671 sqft
3736 Rawhide Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL -3 Bedroom/2 Bath - **RESERVED 2/1/2021-4/30/2021** Beautiful home located in Bullhead City in the desirable Arroyo Vistas. Fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 3 Car Garage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rio Lomas
3629 Terra Loma Dr
3629 Terra Loma Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
3629 Terra Loma Dr Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL l - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City - WINTER VACATION RENTAL This 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home is located in Bullhead City. Quiet neighborhood and nice location.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Mohave
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Bella Vita
2030 Prospector Court, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$929
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bella Vita Apartments offers amazing 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in Bullhead City, AZ ranging from 916 square feet to 1,320 square feet. Select apartments have beautiful white cabinetry with a washer and dryer included.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Silver Cliffs Apartments
1570 Paseo Grande, Bullhead City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$845
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
silvercliffs.com Professionally managed by Building Management Services, Inc.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Holiday Shores
863 Brill Drive
863 Brill Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1440 sqft
863 Brill Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - Cute cozy fully furnished 3 bedroom/2 Bath home located in the heart of Bullhead City, AZ.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Riviera
2156 Del Rey Drive
2156 Del Rey Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$850
1374 sqft
This Home is on a double lot completely fenced. Central A/C. Home is all electric, also features RV Parking and Hook Ups. Huge carport, Large patio, and 2 large Sheds. Large Walk in Close.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
2244 MOUNTAINSIDE Drive
2244 Mountainside Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1600 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Fox Creek. Split floor plan, laundry room, 2 car attached garage, Fully landscaped front and back, backyard fenced (block), covered patio, community park. Pets to be approved by owner. NO CATS

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Palo Verde Place
2001 Lause Bay
2001 Lause Bay, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1734 sqft
Beautiful vacation rental near Chaparral Golf Course. This fully furnished 3 bed/2 bath home with fireplace, is near golf course, 6 catch and release ponds, and private boat launch.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Riviera
2120 Hermosa Dr
2120 Hermosa Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$595
528 sqft
bhcrent.com Pets allowed with Owner's approval, 528 Sq. Ft. 2 bedroom 1 bath Single Mobile Home. NO CENTRAL A/C WINDOW UNITS ONLY. Ready to rent.
Results within 10 miles of Fort Mohave
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
8 Units Available
Laughlin
The Vistas Apartment Homes
3300 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, NV
1 Bedroom
$649
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$874
1079 sqft
The Vistas apartments are conveniently located near the river and casinos. Each unit comes with in-unit laundry, outdoor space and walk-in closets. The luxury community has a pools, movie theater, gym and more.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1675 Hwy 95 Unit G8
1675 Highway 95, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1299 sqft
1675 Hwy 95 Unit G8 Available 08/05/20 VACATION RENTAL Condo on the River with Boat Slip - CONDO WILL BE AVAILABLE 9/16/2020-10/31/2020 Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Desert Foothills Estates
2980 Camino Encanto
2980 Camino Encanto, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Home built in 1999 with 2bdrms,den/office, 2 Bath 2 Car Garage. 1400 SqFt. Landscaped front and rear yard. Well built home, features split floor plan, breakfast area, laundry room. Master bath has a large garden tub.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Laughlin
3440 Dry Gulch
3440 Dry Gulch Drive, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
55+ Townhouse - Two bedroom, two and a half bathroom townhouse in quiet 55+ community! No Cats Allowed (RLNE5869708)

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sun Ridge Estates
2576 Ridge Run Ave
2576 Ridge Run Ave, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1785 sqft
Home built in 1999 @1785sqft with 3bdrm, 2bths, laundry room with gas and electric hookups. Split floor plan with a center kitchen. One Small Dog w/owner pre-approval & $325 Deposit. No Cats. Owner pays trash and sewer. schedule showings at bhcrent.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Laughlin
2345 Brookings Harbor
2345 Brookings Harbor Dr, Laughlin, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1830 sqft
Gorgeous 4Bdrm 2 bath single story home!! - This is a Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 Bath single story home is located at 2345 Brookings Harbor Dr Laughlin NV 89029.

1 of 10

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
Buena Vista
1467 Arena Cr.
1467 Arena Circle, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1970 sqft
Buena Vista, 3 Bedroom Home - Here is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage and AZ room. Bonus car port out back to store toys. Large yard for all your toys. Located on a small cul de sac. NO DOGS No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4732535)

Similar Pages

Fort Mohave 2 BedroomsFort Mohave 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFort Mohave 3 Bedrooms
Fort Mohave Apartments with GarageFort Mohave Apartments with ParkingFort Mohave Apartments with Pool
Fort Mohave Cheap PlacesFort Mohave Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Mohave Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bullhead City, AZLaughlin, NV
Lake Havasu City, AZBoulder City, NV
Kingman, AZDesert Hills, AZ