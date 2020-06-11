All apartments in Catalina
Catalina, AZ
14705 N Twin Lakes Drive
Last updated June 11 2020

14705 N Twin Lakes Drive

14705 North Twin Lakes Drive · (520) 490-5232
Location

14705 North Twin Lakes Drive, Catalina, AZ 85739
Chaparral Estates

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Clean and well maintained 2-bedroom 2-bathroom manufactured home with a screened-in porch, brand new flooring throughout, and central air conditioning! Entire property is 1 acre, but tenant will only be allowed to use half of the property since another tenant (on-site handyman) is living in an RV on the other side of the property. See photos for more info. No pets allowed, but horses are considered if tenant has their own enclosures/corrals (with an extra monthly fee).Please text 520-490-5232 with address and your email for application and deposit info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14705 N Twin Lakes Drive have any available units?
14705 N Twin Lakes Drive has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14705 N Twin Lakes Drive have?
Some of 14705 N Twin Lakes Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14705 N Twin Lakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14705 N Twin Lakes Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14705 N Twin Lakes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14705 N Twin Lakes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catalina.
Does 14705 N Twin Lakes Drive offer parking?
No, 14705 N Twin Lakes Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14705 N Twin Lakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14705 N Twin Lakes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14705 N Twin Lakes Drive have a pool?
No, 14705 N Twin Lakes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14705 N Twin Lakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 14705 N Twin Lakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14705 N Twin Lakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14705 N Twin Lakes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14705 N Twin Lakes Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14705 N Twin Lakes Drive has units with air conditioning.
