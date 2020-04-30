4441 E BIG VALLEY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

RARE FIND! Country living by the CREEK in Verde River green belt. Only 30 min drive to Prescott or Sedona. MODERN LUXURY VILLA with private fenced yard,roof water collection for urban gardening. GEM! 2 bedrooms plus BONUS ROOM*. BRAND NEW UPGRADES include kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor throughout. All new bathroom,dual flash toilet, modern tile. Walk to Clear Creek across street or beach with swimming hole in the summer. How cool is that! Small complex of 7 villas has 24hr security cameras,no HOA, lots of parking! Metered water bill allowance included in rent. Responsible tenants with perfect rental history only. Amazing escape from a crowded city.