Camp Verde, AZ
4441 E BIG VALLEY Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:23 PM

4441 E BIG VALLEY Drive

4441 East Big Valley Drive · (602) 942-4200
Location

4441 East Big Valley Drive, Camp Verde, AZ 86322

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 6153 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
RARE FIND! Country living by the CREEK in Verde River green belt. Only 30 min drive to Prescott or Sedona. MODERN LUXURY VILLA with private fenced yard,roof water collection for urban gardening. GEM! 2 bedrooms plus BONUS ROOM*. BRAND NEW UPGRADES include kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor throughout. All new bathroom,dual flash toilet, modern tile. Walk to Clear Creek across street or beach with swimming hole in the summer. How cool is that! Small complex of 7 villas has 24hr security cameras,no HOA, lots of parking! Metered water bill allowance included in rent. Responsible tenants with perfect rental history only. Amazing escape from a crowded city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4441 E BIG VALLEY Drive have any available units?
4441 E BIG VALLEY Drive has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4441 E BIG VALLEY Drive have?
Some of 4441 E BIG VALLEY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4441 E BIG VALLEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4441 E BIG VALLEY Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4441 E BIG VALLEY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4441 E BIG VALLEY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camp Verde.
Does 4441 E BIG VALLEY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4441 E BIG VALLEY Drive does offer parking.
Does 4441 E BIG VALLEY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4441 E BIG VALLEY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4441 E BIG VALLEY Drive have a pool?
No, 4441 E BIG VALLEY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4441 E BIG VALLEY Drive have accessible units?
No, 4441 E BIG VALLEY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4441 E BIG VALLEY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4441 E BIG VALLEY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4441 E BIG VALLEY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4441 E BIG VALLEY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
