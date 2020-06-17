All apartments in Avra Valley
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

12361 N Sanderlin Drive

12361 N Sanderlin Dr · (520) 299-5850
Location

12361 N Sanderlin Dr, Avra Valley, AZ 85653

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2040 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Built 2020 , never lived in 4 bedroom + den, 3 full baths. Split bedroom floorplan. Recessed lighting throughout incl. patio. Ceramic tile throughout living areas. Carpet in bedrooms and den. Fridge, Gas oven/stove, DW, built-in MW. Washer, Dryer included. Alarm installed. Pets subject to approval. Pet rent $25/month per pet. Multiple playground areas, Splash Pad, Ball Fields, Soccer/ Multi-Use Fields, Tennis Courts, Basketball Court. Ramadas, picnic areas, Access to Santa Cruz Path, sidewalks, walking trails. Marana Pool & Community Center access at nearby Ora Mae Harn Park. 2- car Garage. Security Deposit $3,450 **RENTAL RATES REFLECT A $65 CONCESSION IN EXCHANGE FOR TENANT'S AGREEMENT TO CLEAN OR CHANGE HVAC FILTERS MONTHLY. ALL RENTAL RATES ARE $65 PER MONTH HIGHER THAN STATED WITHOUT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 25
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12361 N Sanderlin Drive have any available units?
12361 N Sanderlin Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12361 N Sanderlin Drive have?
Some of 12361 N Sanderlin Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12361 N Sanderlin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12361 N Sanderlin Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12361 N Sanderlin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12361 N Sanderlin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12361 N Sanderlin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12361 N Sanderlin Drive does offer parking.
Does 12361 N Sanderlin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12361 N Sanderlin Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12361 N Sanderlin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12361 N Sanderlin Drive has a pool.
Does 12361 N Sanderlin Drive have accessible units?
No, 12361 N Sanderlin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12361 N Sanderlin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12361 N Sanderlin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12361 N Sanderlin Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12361 N Sanderlin Drive has units with air conditioning.
