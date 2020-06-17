12361 N Sanderlin Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Built 2020 , never lived in 4 bedroom + den, 3 full baths. Split bedroom floorplan. Recessed lighting throughout incl. patio. Ceramic tile throughout living areas. Carpet in bedrooms and den. Fridge, Gas oven/stove, DW, built-in MW. Washer, Dryer included. Alarm installed. Pets subject to approval. Pet rent $25/month per pet. Multiple playground areas, Splash Pad, Ball Fields, Soccer/ Multi-Use Fields, Tennis Courts, Basketball Court. Ramadas, picnic areas, Access to Santa Cruz Path, sidewalks, walking trails. Marana Pool & Community Center access at nearby Ora Mae Harn Park. 2- car Garage. Security Deposit $3,450 **RENTAL RATES REFLECT A $65 CONCESSION IN EXCHANGE FOR TENANT'S AGREEMENT TO CLEAN OR CHANGE HVAC FILTERS MONTHLY. ALL RENTAL RATES ARE $65 PER MONTH HIGHER THAN STATED WITHOUT