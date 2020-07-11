All apartments in White County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:40 PM

176 Belinda

176 Belinda Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

176 Belinda Lane, White County, AR 72012

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website rpmcentralar.com to view pictures, full video walk thru, and to apply online. Very nice and well kept 3br 2ba just 20-25 minutes from LRAFB. $950/mo and $950 deposit and fees. Over 1850 sq ft Shop 30ft x 40ft (square foot is approximate). Approximately 10ft x10ft basement/storm cellar off master bedroom. House is energy efficient with newer windows and fireplace insert. New water heater and upgraded laundry room/mud room. This is a great house with a lot of other upgrades. Absolutely no pets. Absolutely no smoking anywhere inside or outside around the house. Application submitted on our website. Requirements and qualifications can be reviewed before completing application. Each adult must complete a full and separate application. Application fee of $35 per adult also paid on the website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176 Belinda have any available units?
176 Belinda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White County, AR.
Is 176 Belinda currently offering any rent specials?
176 Belinda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 Belinda pet-friendly?
No, 176 Belinda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White County.
Does 176 Belinda offer parking?
No, 176 Belinda does not offer parking.
Does 176 Belinda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 176 Belinda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 Belinda have a pool?
No, 176 Belinda does not have a pool.
Does 176 Belinda have accessible units?
No, 176 Belinda does not have accessible units.
Does 176 Belinda have units with dishwashers?
No, 176 Belinda does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 176 Belinda have units with air conditioning?
No, 176 Belinda does not have units with air conditioning.
