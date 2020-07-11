176 Belinda

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website rpmcentralar.com to view pictures, full video walk thru, and to apply online. Very nice and well kept 3br 2ba just 20-25 minutes from LRAFB. $950/mo and $950 deposit and fees. Over 1850 sq ft Shop 30ft x 40ft (square foot is approximate). Approximately 10ft x10ft basement/storm cellar off master bedroom. House is energy efficient with newer windows and fireplace insert. New water heater and upgraded laundry room/mud room. This is a great house with a lot of other upgrades. Absolutely no pets. Absolutely no smoking anywhere inside or outside around the house. Application submitted on our website. Requirements and qualifications can be reviewed before completing application. Each adult must complete a full and separate application. Application fee of $35 per adult also paid on the website.