furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM
45 Furnished Apartments for rent in Springdale, AR
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
3003 Karen AVE
3003 Karen Avenue, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1401 sqft
Neat 3 bedroom, 2 bath home near schools, shopping & trails. Refrigerator furnished, extra RV parking on a cul-de-sac street. All inquiries should be sent by text to agent or email to Lmcmu84921@gmail.com.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Highland Park Apartments
998 Pine Avenue, Benton County, AR
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
Highland Park Apartments - This is a stock unit for Highland Park. Unit assigned will not be this specific unit.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
2576 Carnation CT
2576 East Carnation Court, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1793 sqft
SEE MLS #: 1131268 This stand alone building is legally a "Condo," as part of the Woodbury HPR.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$713
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,302
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
4727 W Hoover Loop
4727 W Hoover Loop, Washington County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
New Construction 3/2 Home for Rent! - 4727 Hoover Loop Fayetteville, AR is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. This adorable 3bd/2ba home will not last long! New construction with beautiful finishes. Designer gray paint.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Fayetteville
241 W Dickson ST
241 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$2,950
1136 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Located directly atop a longtime Fayetteville staple, "Dickson Street Liquor," you'll
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Fayetteville
241 Mountain ST
241 West Mountain Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1808 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The unique Southwest Mountain Inn is the perfect location for walking anywhere! Just *1 BLOCK* from the Fayetteville town square & a *1/2-MILE* from the University of Arkansas.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Township Hill
2497 Wilderness LN
2497 North Wilderness Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2296 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! A contemporary-modern home with plenty of open living space & a ton of flair! Located in midtown
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bridgeport
1251 Sicily LN
1251 North Sicily Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! **This property will rent out a maximum of 30 days, please inquire for nightly/weekly rental only!** The Sicily House is the perfect place for all guests to live in full comfort
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
22030 Dogwood CIR
22030 Dogwood Cir, Washington County, AR
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
2749 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! NEWLY BUILT LAKEHOUSE! Enjoy DIRECT access to the lake. Features massive windows, gorgeous furnishings, & sweet details that belong perfectly in a lake house.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
299 Noble LN
299 East Noble Lane, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1438 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Modern luxury home! A stay at the Abshier means a PERFECT central Fayetteville
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Elm-Erstan-Baker
258 Miller ST
258 West Miller Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
896 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Gregg Greenhouse is a beautiful craftsman style home centrally located just 1-mi from the U
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Fayetteville
104 W Spring ST
104 West Spring Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,590
2236 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Downtown location is perfect for travelers wanting to get the full Fayetteville
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Root School
1340 N Mission BLVD
1340 North Mission Boulevard, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1695 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Mission Rock House is a little bite of Fayetteville History.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
V.A. Hill
319 Holly ST
319 West Holly Street, Fayetteville, AR
7 Bedrooms
$5,000
1795 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Feast your eyes on the Holly House, a colorful 7-BR home just 1/2 a mile from the U of A.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Fayetteville
340 Campbell AVE Unit #8
340 N Campbell Ave, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
891 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! Ideal for guests looking to enjoy downtown. WALK to the U of A + 1 block from Dickson. 1 King BR, 1 Queen BR each w/ private baths.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
V.A. Hill
423 Spruce ST
423 West Spruce Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
820 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! Authentic mid-century furniture and decor is brought to life with live plants, bright and comfy bedding, all new kitchen appliances, and beautiful wood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Wilson Park
523 W Hawthorn ST
523 West Hawthorn Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1414 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Hawthorn is a cozy, luxury home in Fayetteville's historic Wilson Park.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Washington-Willow
400 Maple ST
400 East Maple Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1411 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION One of a kind, fully furnished, home in the historic district. This home has a lot of charm and has been fully renovated.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pinnacle Country Club
6 La Quinta CT
6 La Quinta Court, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1428 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Pinnacle Country Club subdivision. Open concept with vaulted ceiling, updated granite countertops, gas fireplace and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pinnacle Country Club
4 La Quinta CT
4 La Quinta Court, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1907 sqft
Distinct and FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Pinnacle Country Club subdivision. Open concept with vaulted ceiling, updated granite countertops, new carpet and fabulous sunroom.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bridgeport
1240 N Carriage WY
1240 North Carriage Way, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1430 sqft
ATTN: College Students! Looking for 2 roommates to pay $500 each. Fantastic floorplan with two large living areas. Fully furnished with all appliances. Fenced yard. Updates throughout. 7 minutes to U of A campus, near shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
875 W Holly ST
875 West Holly Street, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2100 sqft
Completely furnished and executively furnished home!! Has everything you need!! Brand new construction, 3 level home.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Fayetteville
121 Boles ST
121 West Boles Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
940 sqft
LOCATION IS EVERYTHING! Walking distance from Dickson street and the Square. Fully furnished home is move in ready! Perfect for executives, professionals, or anyone that's too busy to worry about furniture. You'll never need to Uber downtown again.
