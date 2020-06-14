All apartments in Springdale
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7883 Bridgegate Avenue, Springdale, AR 72762

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7883 Bridgegate Avenue · Avail. now

$1,325

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1699 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
basketball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
Four Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in a Prime Springdale Community -
This beautiful four bedroom, two bath home is 1699 sq. feet with a great open floor plan that includes tile in all the wet areas. The large master bedroom has a nice sized bathroom with a fantastic closet and is located off the living room while the other three bedrooms are down the hall, away the kitchen/living space. Perfect for entertaining!

Our desired Legendary community is right around the corner from Willis D Shaw Elementary School and the new Springdale Northern Bypass Corridor.
This home also enjoys access to a community pool, clubhouse, and basketball court.

Directions: Take Hwy 112 south (left) off Springdale Northern Bypass Hwy , take a right (East) on Carrie Smith Rd, left (North) on Grimsley Rd, take a right on Bridgegate Ave, just before Shaw Elementary, home is on the right side.

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE4798869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7883 Bridgegate Avenue have any available units?
7883 Bridgegate Avenue has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7883 Bridgegate Avenue have?
Some of 7883 Bridgegate Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7883 Bridgegate Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7883 Bridgegate Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7883 Bridgegate Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7883 Bridgegate Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7883 Bridgegate Avenue offer parking?
No, 7883 Bridgegate Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7883 Bridgegate Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7883 Bridgegate Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7883 Bridgegate Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7883 Bridgegate Avenue has a pool.
Does 7883 Bridgegate Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7883 Bridgegate Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7883 Bridgegate Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7883 Bridgegate Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7883 Bridgegate Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7883 Bridgegate Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
