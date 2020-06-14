7883 Bridgegate Avenue

Amenities

Four Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in a Prime Springdale Community -

This beautiful four bedroom, two bath home is 1699 sq. feet with a great open floor plan that includes tile in all the wet areas. The large master bedroom has a nice sized bathroom with a fantastic closet and is located off the living room while the other three bedrooms are down the hall, away the kitchen/living space. Perfect for entertaining!



Our desired Legendary community is right around the corner from Willis D Shaw Elementary School and the new Springdale Northern Bypass Corridor.

This home also enjoys access to a community pool, clubhouse, and basketball court.



Directions: Take Hwy 112 south (left) off Springdale Northern Bypass Hwy , take a right (East) on Carrie Smith Rd, left (North) on Grimsley Rd, take a right on Bridgegate Ave, just before Shaw Elementary, home is on the right side.



