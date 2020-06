Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished ice maker refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Neat 3 bedroom, 2 bath home near schools, shopping & trails. Refrigerator furnished, extra RV parking on a cul-de-sac street. All inquiries should be sent by text to agent or email to Lmcmu84921@gmail.com. Credit report with minimum credit score of 620 required with application & good references. Covid-19 precautions apply to this property since it is still occupied, all adults must wear masks for all showings!