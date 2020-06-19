All apartments in Sherwood
Find more places like 8610 Woodridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sherwood, AR
/
8610 Woodridge Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:21 AM

8610 Woodridge Drive

8610 Woodridge Drive · (501) 258-8819
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sherwood
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8610 Woodridge Drive, Sherwood, AR 72120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home features open floor plan with upgraded bathrooms, custom tiled in guest bath, updated fixtures and vanities master bedroom apart, large living room or office, den with Anderson Insulated glass doors to a patio with terracotta tile Master bedroom features, tiled full shower ,upgraded vanities with solid surface counter tops and tile flooring, Open eat in kitchen with solid wood cabinets, lots of counter tops and laundry room, Home was built in 1970 however it was renovated in 2009

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8610 Woodridge Drive have any available units?
8610 Woodridge Drive has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8610 Woodridge Drive have?
Some of 8610 Woodridge Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8610 Woodridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8610 Woodridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8610 Woodridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8610 Woodridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sherwood.
Does 8610 Woodridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8610 Woodridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 8610 Woodridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8610 Woodridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8610 Woodridge Drive have a pool?
No, 8610 Woodridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8610 Woodridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 8610 Woodridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8610 Woodridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8610 Woodridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8610 Woodridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8610 Woodridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8610 Woodridge Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Retreat at Sherwood
100 Manson Rd
Sherwood, AR 72120
Chapel Ridge of Sherwood
10401 Brockington Rd
Sherwood, AR 72120

Similar Pages

Sherwood 1 BedroomsSherwood 2 Bedrooms
Sherwood Accessible ApartmentsSherwood Apartments with Balcony
Sherwood Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little Rock, ARNorth Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARConway, ARMaumelle, AR
Beebe, ARCabot, ARJacksonville, ARHot Springs Village, ARWard, AR
Bryant, ARShannon Hills, ARGibson, ARBenton, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity