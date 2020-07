Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

8600 Northgate Sherwood - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is in downtown Sherwood. This property is close to shopping, restaurants, and a great school district. Hardwood flooring through out the home and title in the bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings, 2 living areas with one having a fireplace, plenty of storage areas, remote entry garage, and many more great futures to this property. Schedule your tour today at (501)353-0789 or apply at rockcityrentals.com



(RLNE5886100)