Sherwood, AR
6609 Ridgemist Ln
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

6609 Ridgemist Ln

6609 Ridgemist Lane · (800) 314-4490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6609 Ridgemist Lane, Sherwood, AR 72117

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6609 Ridgemist Ln · Avail. Jul 13

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6609 Ridgemist Ln Available 07/13/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath home in North Little Rock - *Pre-Leasing*

Ready to view on July 13th!

Sit back and relax in this cute rental home! It's tucked back in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from dining, shopping, and entertainment.The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a fantastic open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank in the main living areas, perfect for any kind of activity. Elegant Brick exterior with a rear load garage for optimal use of living space.

Our Trammel Gardens community is located just off Trammel Road and Hwy 67

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5067836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6609 Ridgemist Ln have any available units?
6609 Ridgemist Ln has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6609 Ridgemist Ln have?
Some of 6609 Ridgemist Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6609 Ridgemist Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6609 Ridgemist Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6609 Ridgemist Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6609 Ridgemist Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6609 Ridgemist Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6609 Ridgemist Ln does offer parking.
Does 6609 Ridgemist Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6609 Ridgemist Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6609 Ridgemist Ln have a pool?
No, 6609 Ridgemist Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6609 Ridgemist Ln have accessible units?
No, 6609 Ridgemist Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6609 Ridgemist Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6609 Ridgemist Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6609 Ridgemist Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6609 Ridgemist Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
