Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6609 Ridgemist Ln Available 07/13/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath home in North Little Rock - *Pre-Leasing*



Ready to view on July 13th!



Sit back and relax in this cute rental home! It's tucked back in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from dining, shopping, and entertainment.The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a fantastic open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank in the main living areas, perfect for any kind of activity. Elegant Brick exterior with a rear load garage for optimal use of living space.



Our Trammel Gardens community is located just off Trammel Road and Hwy 67



Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.



(RLNE5067836)