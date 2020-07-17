All apartments in Russellville
416 E K St.
Location

416 East K Street, Russellville, AR 72801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $750 · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
K Place Komplex - Property Id: 290461

Newly remodeled unit less than a mile from Arkansas Tech campus, with downtown Russellville half a mile away! Brand new hardwood flooring, cabinets, countertops, and kitchen sinks. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included! Two-door entry for added security. Bright and spacious living areas with large windows that overlook the quiet neighborhood, just steps from Crawford park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/416-e-k-st-russellville-ar/290461
Property Id 290461

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5956295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 416 E K St have any available units?
416 E K St has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 416 E K St have?
Some of 416 E K St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 E K St currently offering any rent specials?
416 E K St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 E K St pet-friendly?
No, 416 E K St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Russellville.
Does 416 E K St offer parking?
No, 416 E K St does not offer parking.
Does 416 E K St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 416 E K St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 E K St have a pool?
No, 416 E K St does not have a pool.
Does 416 E K St have accessible units?
No, 416 E K St does not have accessible units.
Does 416 E K St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 E K St has units with dishwashers.
Does 416 E K St have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 E K St does not have units with air conditioning.

