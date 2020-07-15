All apartments in Russellville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

1420 E O Street

1420 East O Street · (479) 968-8800
Location

1420 East O Street, Russellville, AR 72801

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1420 E O Street · Avail. now

$650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute Condo Recently Updated! - Check out this cute two bed, one bath condo that has been recently updated.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4872252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1420 E O Street have any available units?
1420 E O Street has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1420 E O Street currently offering any rent specials?
1420 E O Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 E O Street pet-friendly?
No, 1420 E O Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Russellville.
Does 1420 E O Street offer parking?
No, 1420 E O Street does not offer parking.
Does 1420 E O Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 E O Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 E O Street have a pool?
No, 1420 E O Street does not have a pool.
Does 1420 E O Street have accessible units?
No, 1420 E O Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 E O Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 E O Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 E O Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 E O Street does not have units with air conditioning.

