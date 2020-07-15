Sign Up
Home
/
Russellville, AR
/
1420 E O Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM
Check Availability
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1420 E O Street
1420 East O Street
·
(479) 968-8800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1420 East O Street, Russellville, AR 72801
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
2 Bedrooms
Unit 1420 E O Street · Avail. now
$650
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute Condo Recently Updated! - Check out this cute two bed, one bath condo that has been recently updated.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4872252)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1420 E O Street have any available units?
1420 E O Street has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 1420 E O Street currently offering any rent specials?
1420 E O Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 E O Street pet-friendly?
No, 1420 E O Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Russellville
.
Does 1420 E O Street offer parking?
No, 1420 E O Street does not offer parking.
Does 1420 E O Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 E O Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 E O Street have a pool?
No, 1420 E O Street does not have a pool.
Does 1420 E O Street have accessible units?
No, 1420 E O Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 E O Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 E O Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 E O Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 E O Street does not have units with air conditioning.
