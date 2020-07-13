Apartment List
107 Apartments for rent in Prairie Grove, AR with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Prairie Grove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1141 Sundowner Ranch Drive
1141 Sundowner Ranch Ave, Prairie Grove, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1650 sqft
1141 Sundowner Ranch Drive Available 06/15/20 4 Bed, 2 bath - Great location, HUGE Master, Open Floor Plan - ZERO Deposit on approved applications with the Lease Lock Program. - Highly desirable neighborhood in Prairie Grove.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
721 Bonnie Scotland
721 Bonnie Scotland Drive, Prairie Grove, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
721 Bonnie Scotland Available 04/24/20 3 Bedroom 2 bath in Prairie Grove!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home! Open Floor Plan! Tile Flooring in Wet Areas and Living Room! Fenced in Back Yard! Blinds! Comes with Microwave, Dishwasher, Range, and

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1640 Gallant Fox Lane
1640 Galant Fox Lane, Prairie Grove, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath in Prairie Grove 300.00 off first 3 month - 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large corner lot, with two car garage! $300.
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
11092 Rose CT
11092 Rose Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1718 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath condo with two car garage located on the Valley View golf course. the condo offers the master bedroom on the first level.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
154 Killdeer Dr.
154 Killdeer Drive, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$925
1105 sqft
3 Bedroom Duplex in Farmington! Move In Ready! - Clean duplex in Farmington features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 car garage, privacy fenced backyard, recently painted throughout, solid surface flooring in living areas and kitchen, new carpet in bedrooms.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
235 E Anabranch Court
235 East Anabranch Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1314 sqft
235 E Anabranch Court Available 07/20/20 Pre-Leasing Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 20th! This cute rental is tucked back in a quiet neighborhood with a Craftsman charm and maintenance free yard.

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
5094 West Claxton Circle
5094 West Claxton Circle, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2633 sqft
Excellent newer home with community park and trails!! HUGE living room, two eating areas (one could double as office or at home study area), bonus lounge upstairs, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large pantry, and 2 car garage.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West 62
2948 W Old Farmington Road
2948 West Old Farmington Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
2948 W Old Farmington Road Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath For Rent Fayetteville AR - 2948 Old Farmington Road Fayetteville AR, is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
721 Rupple Rd
721 North Rupple Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3150371)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
203 N Powderhorn Drive
203 North Powderhorn Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
203 N Powderhorn Drive Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath With Bonus Room For Rent Fayetteville - 203 Powderhorn is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
996 Daisy LN
996 North Daisy Lane, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1900 sqft
Nice duplex in the Meadowlands in W Fayetteville. Home features all new flooring 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, and a 2 car garage. Huge living room with second living space, and large master bedroom. All appliances.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
White Rock
1370 Tradition AVE
1370 North Tradition Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1650 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage, wood floors large living area new carpet, paint, very clean must have references not your Friends or relatives.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4404 W Alberta St
4404 West Alberta Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1518 sqft
Great home in Walnut Crossing! Located just about 10 minutes from UA and 12 minutes from the Fayetteville Square! All kitchen appliances provided and W/D hookups.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
West 62
4085 W Sardinia WY
4085 W Sardinia Way, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1734 sqft
Brand "spankin" new luxury living! This beautiful new construction home features: 2 levels, En suite bathrooms with half bath for common use, stunning granite counter tops, covered deck, tile, brand new appliances, private garage access and front

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4508 W Pecan St
4508 West Pecan Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Great home on a quiet street near the park! Kitchen appliances, washer & dryer, 2 car garage with opener and a small fenced yard! $1200 deposit and $35 application fee per adult for background checks. Sorry no pets! Available August 5th!

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
West 62
2954 W Old Farmington Road
2954 West Old Farmington Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1580 sqft
2954 W Old Farmington Road Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House For Rent Fayetteville - 2954 Old Farmington Road Fayetteville AR is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice.
Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
23 Units Available
Maple Manor
3001 W Wedington Dr, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Quality Without Compromise – Discover quality without compromise at the perfect setting of Maple Manor Apartments, nestled by the scenic Boston Mountains, and only moments from shopping & choice restaurants with Razorback Transit close by to the
Last updated June 10 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
Fayetteville Country Club
Grandview
401 W 24th St, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
997 sqft
Discover Grandview Apartments in Fayetteville, AR. This community is located in the 72701 area of Fayetteville. Living here, you'll have access to top features and amenities.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fayetteville
241 Mountain ST
241 West Mountain Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1808 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The unique Southwest Mountain Inn is the perfect location for walking anywhere! Just *1 BLOCK* from the Fayetteville town square & a *1/2-MILE* from the University of Arkansas.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2794 Auburn DR
2794 West Auburn Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1240 sqft
Fantastic 2 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage Townhome in the best location. Kitchen boasts an eat in island, Granite counters, stainless appliances, Hardwood floors in Livingroom with a balcony for entertaining or just relaxing in the breeze.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Bridgeport
3035 W Mica ST
3035 West Mica Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1494 sqft
Recently updated duplex! 3 bed/2.5 bath duplex located close to the U of A, parks, I-49, and restaurants. Open floor plan with half bath downstairs. Master has walk-in closet, full bath and ceiling fan. Other 2 bedrooms share Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Bridgeport
3033 W Mica ST
3033 West Mica Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1494 sqft
Recently updated duplex!3 bed/2.5 bath duplex located close to the U of A, parks, I-49 and restaurants. Open floor plan with half bath downstairs. Master has walk-in closet, full bath and ceiling fan. Other 2 bedrooms share Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Fayette Junction
2101 Emma AVE
2101 South Emma Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1290 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in South Fayetteville for lease! Home has quick access to 71B/U of A/ and I49! Home features: 2 car garage, large fenced backyard, wood floors throughout and all appliances included as a courtesy to the tenants.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1792 N Chestnut AVE
1792 North Chestnut Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1540 sqft
Nice townhouse on U of A bus route. Home features 3 bed, 2 bath with master downstairs. Nice patio on back of unit for grilling/entertaining, fireplace in living room. All appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Prairie Grove, AR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Prairie Grove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

