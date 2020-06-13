Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

87 Apartments for rent in Prairie Grove, AR with garage

Prairie Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an...

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1141 Sundowner Ranch Drive
1141 Sundowner Ranch Ave, Prairie Grove, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1650 sqft
1141 Sundowner Ranch Drive Available 06/15/20 4 Bed, 2 bath - Great location, HUGE Master, Open Floor Plan - ZERO Deposit on approved applications with the Lease Lock Program. - Highly desirable neighborhood in Prairie Grove.

1 of 28

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
721 Bonnie Scotland
721 Bonnie Scotland Drive, Prairie Grove, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
721 Bonnie Scotland Available 04/24/20 3 Bedroom 2 bath in Prairie Grove!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home! Open Floor Plan! Tile Flooring in Wet Areas and Living Room! Fenced in Back Yard! Blinds! Comes with Microwave, Dishwasher, Range, and

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1640 Gallant Fox Lane
1640 Galant Fox Lane, Prairie Grove, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath in Prairie Grove 300.00 off first 3 month - 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large corner lot, with two car garage! $300.
Results within 1 mile of Prairie Grove

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
11076 Rose CT
11076 Rose Court, Farmington, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1293 sqft
Great 1 level, 2 bed, 2 bath Condo right off Valley View Golf Course! Unit has 2 car garage, back porch overlooking golf course, larger master bath with walk in closet, and much more!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
469 Caballo Street
469 Caballo Street, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1593 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home boasts, LVP Wood flooring in the living room and entry, ceramic tile in kitchen and breakfast nook, granite counter tops, upgraded Samsung SS appliances (Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave), low e windows, dual

1 of 16

Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
11092 Rose CT
11092 Rose Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1718 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath condo with two car garage located on the Valley View golf course. the condo offers the master bedroom on the first level.
Results within 5 miles of Prairie Grove

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
600 Tennyson LN
600 North Tennyson Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1893 sqft
Beautiful single family home with 3 bedrooms on upper level, gas fireplace insert in livingroom, appliances include: refrigerator, washer and dryer, oven dishwasher and cooktop; 2 car garage behind home; other parking on street; lawn and landscape

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
White Rock
1 Unit Available
6294 Milliken BND
6294 West Milliken Bend, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1421 sqft
SPACIOUS, REMODELED DUPLEX FOR RENT!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage located in desirable Legacy Pointe S/D. Spacious master with 2 walk-in closets. New floors, new carpet, new upgraded appliances, comes with refrigerator and washer/dryer.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
1240 N Carriage WY
1240 North Carriage Way, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1430 sqft
ATTN: College Students! Looking for 2 roommates to pay $500 each. Fantastic floorplan with two large living areas. Fully furnished with all appliances. Fenced yard. Updates throughout. 7 minutes to U of A campus, near shopping and dining.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
White Rock
1 Unit Available
664 Sundance DR
664 North Sundance Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2203 sqft
Beautiful West Fayetteville home for rent! Built in '07 this 3 bed 2 bath home has a large office/bonus room, formal dining room and breakfast nook, split floor plan, gas fireplace, and high ceilings! Owner may consider small dog with deposit.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
White Rock
1 Unit Available
1370 Tradition AVE
1370 North Tradition Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1650 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage, wood floors large living area new carpet, paint, very clean must have references not your Friends or relatives.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
721 Rupple Rd
721 North Rupple Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3150371)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4468 W Sweetgum Ln
4468 West Sweetgum Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1142 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom home in Fayetteville! Convenient to UofA and I-49! - Wonderful Fayetteville home located just 7 mins from U of A with a beautiful walking trail, playground and large park! It has tons of cabinet space, large living area and a covered

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
228 E Anabranch Court
228 East Anabranch Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1314 sqft
THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH With Lawn Care Provided - Do you hate even thinking about having to mow your grass? Come check out this cute duplex where lawn care is provided! This home is tucked back in a quiet neighborhood with a craftsman charm and

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
235 E Anabranch Court
235 East Anabranch Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1314 sqft
235 E Anabranch Court Available 07/20/20 Pre-Leasing Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 20th! This cute rental is tucked back in a quiet neighborhood with a Craftsman charm and maintenance free yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4623 W. Colfax Loop
4623 West Colfax Loop, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1328 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!! AVAILABLE NOW!! - This home's location has easy access to I-49.and close too schools, shopping, restaurants, and the U of A. This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in a great family friendly neighborhood. Farmington Schools.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
952 Queen Annes Lace
952 North Queen Annes Lace Drive, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1905 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with an open floor plan and privacy fenced yard. NO SMOKING/NO PETS Text 479-466-2369 for a showing or apply online at www.dpreg.managebuilding.

1 of 16

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4404 W Alberta St
4404 West Alberta Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1518 sqft
Great home in Walnut Crossing! Located just about 10 minutes from UA and 12 minutes from the Fayetteville Square! All kitchen appliances provided and W/D hookups.
Results within 10 miles of Prairie Grove

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Root School
1 Unit Available
1340 N Mission BLVD
1340 North Mission Boulevard, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1695 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Mission Rock House is a little bite of Fayetteville History.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
2802 W Blackstone Crossing
2802 West Blackstone Crossing, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1377 sqft
Excellent Location! This newer built townhome has 1,337 sqft. of living space including, 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms, and a two car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
1253 N Rupple
1253 North Rupple Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1800 sqft
Excellent rental property for the upcoming summer session and school year! This property had 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and a full garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Woodland
1 Unit Available
1726 N Reno DR
1726 North Reno Drive, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1850 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom townhouse less than 10 minutes from the U of A campus! This townhouse comes with 3.5 baths and a bonus/office room - can't beat that! Wood-like tile throughout and carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
2757 W Cottonwillow WY
2757 West Cottonwillow Way, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1240 sqft
Beautiful townhouse off I49! Townhouse has 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with open concept layout. Kitchen and living area are complete with walk out patio, pantry, island, and all appliances. Large open, shared green space/backyard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
3033 W Mica ST
3033 West Mica Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1494 sqft
Recently updated duplex!3 bed/2.5 bath duplex located close to the U of A, parks, I-49 and restaurants. Open floor plan with half bath downstairs. Master has walk-in closet, full bath and ceiling fan. Other 2 bedrooms share Jack-and-Jill bathroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Prairie Grove, AR

Prairie Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

