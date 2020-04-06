417 Libby Lane

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Zillow - Thank you for your interest in our Property for rent. If you like to discuss, schedule a viewing, please call or text at 501-831-0105.



Our office address is 1303 Mills Rd Jacksonville, AR 72076

Our Office number is 501-983-4580.

There is a nonrefundable $35 Application fee.

Proof of income is required. Security Deposit is the same amount as the rent, call us to see if a lower security deposit is available.



We have properties in Jacksonville, North Little Rock and Little Rock AR.

Thank you



(RLNE5668802)