Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

417 Libby Lane

417 Libby Lane · (501) 831-0105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

417 Libby Lane, North Little Rock, AR 72118

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 417 Libby Lane · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Zillow - Thank you for your interest in our Property for rent. If you like to discuss, schedule a viewing, please call or text at 501-831-0105.

Our office address is 1303 Mills Rd Jacksonville, AR 72076
Our Office number is 501-983-4580.
There is a nonrefundable $35 Application fee.
Proof of income is required. Security Deposit is the same amount as the rent, call us to see if a lower security deposit is available.

We have properties in Jacksonville, North Little Rock and Little Rock AR.
Thank you

(RLNE5668802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Libby Lane have any available units?
417 Libby Lane has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Little Rock Rent Report.
Is 417 Libby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
417 Libby Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Libby Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 Libby Lane is pet friendly.
Does 417 Libby Lane offer parking?
No, 417 Libby Lane does not offer parking.
Does 417 Libby Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Libby Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Libby Lane have a pool?
No, 417 Libby Lane does not have a pool.
Does 417 Libby Lane have accessible units?
No, 417 Libby Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Libby Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 Libby Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 417 Libby Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 Libby Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
