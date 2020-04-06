417 Libby Lane

Amenities
Zillow - Thank you for your interest in our Property for rent. If you like to discuss, schedule a viewing, please call or text at 501-831-0105.
Our office address is 1303 Mills Rd Jacksonville, AR 72076
Our Office number is 501-983-4580.
There is a nonrefundable $35 Application fee.
Proof of income is required. Security Deposit is the same amount as the rent, call us to see if a lower security deposit is available.
We have properties in Jacksonville, North Little Rock and Little Rock AR.
Thank you
(RLNE5668802)