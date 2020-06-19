All apartments in North Little Rock
2205 Bent Tree Drive
2205 Bent Tree Drive

2205 Bent Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2205 Bent Tree Drive, North Little Rock, AR 72120

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available in July! 3 bedroom 2 bath home with formal dining. Privacy fenced back yard. Open floor plan. Home is available to view by appointment only. Lease terms 12 months, $1650 deposit, $35 app fee. Apply online at c21prjxrentals.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

