All apartments in North Little Rock
Find more places like 1603 W Long 17th Street - West Unit.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Little Rock, AR
/
1603 W Long 17th Street - West Unit
Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:08 AM

1603 W Long 17th Street - West Unit

1603 West Long 17th Street · (501) 313-0617
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Little Rock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1603 West Long 17th Street, North Little Rock, AR 72114

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1603 W Long 17th Street - West Unit · Avail. now

$450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1036 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
$99 DEPOSIT !!!! AVAILABLE TODAY IS A 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM DUPLEX HOME - $99 DEPOSIT!! AVAILABLE TODAY IS A LOVELY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM DUPLEX HOME FOR A NICE GROWING FAMILY.
Some of the great features of your 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex Home are;

- Spacious Rooms Upstairs and Down
- Plenty of Closet Space
- Large Front Porch
- Off Street Parking
-And Much, Much More...

Come take a tour of Your next Living Space by calling one of our Leasing Agents at 501-313-0617 TODAY!

SECTION 8/ HUD IS WELCOMED!

Pets Welcome Here! One-Time $200.00 Pet Deposit (x2 Pet Maximum) and $15.00 a Month Per Pet.

Check out our other affordable Homes, Duplex Homes, Apartment Homes, and TownHomes at www.ARHomesAndRentals.com.

(RLNE4426513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 W Long 17th Street - West Unit have any available units?
1603 W Long 17th Street - West Unit has a unit available for $450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Little Rock Rent Report.
Is 1603 W Long 17th Street - West Unit currently offering any rent specials?
1603 W Long 17th Street - West Unit isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 W Long 17th Street - West Unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 1603 W Long 17th Street - West Unit is pet friendly.
Does 1603 W Long 17th Street - West Unit offer parking?
Yes, 1603 W Long 17th Street - West Unit does offer parking.
Does 1603 W Long 17th Street - West Unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 W Long 17th Street - West Unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 W Long 17th Street - West Unit have a pool?
No, 1603 W Long 17th Street - West Unit does not have a pool.
Does 1603 W Long 17th Street - West Unit have accessible units?
No, 1603 W Long 17th Street - West Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 W Long 17th Street - West Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 1603 W Long 17th Street - West Unit does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1603 W Long 17th Street - West Unit have units with air conditioning?
No, 1603 W Long 17th Street - West Unit does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1603 W Long 17th Street - West Unit?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lexington Park Apartment Homes
7601 Vestal Blvd
North Little Rock, AR 72113
Fairfax Crossing Apartments
5900 McCain Park Pl
North Little Rock, AR 72117
Foothills Apartments
2401 Lakeview Rd
North Little Rock, AR 72116
Icon Lakewood
2400 McCain Blvd
North Little Rock, AR 72116
Argenta Square Apartments
617 N Maple St
North Little Rock, AR 72114
THRIVE Argenta
111 East 4th Street
North Little Rock, AR 72114

Similar Pages

North Little Rock 1 BedroomsNorth Little Rock 2 Bedrooms
North Little Rock Apartments with ParkingNorth Little Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
North Little Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, ARMaumelle, AR
Beebe, ARHot Springs, ARCabot, ARJacksonville, ARHot Springs Village, AR
Ward, ARBryant, ARShannon Hills, ARGibson, ARBenton, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Argenta

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity