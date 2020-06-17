1603 W Long 17th Street - West Unit

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

$99 DEPOSIT !!!! AVAILABLE TODAY IS A 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM DUPLEX HOME - $99 DEPOSIT!! AVAILABLE TODAY IS A LOVELY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM DUPLEX HOME FOR A NICE GROWING FAMILY.

Some of the great features of your 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex Home are;



- Spacious Rooms Upstairs and Down

- Plenty of Closet Space

- Large Front Porch

- Off Street Parking

-And Much, Much More...



Come take a tour of Your next Living Space by calling one of our Leasing Agents at 501-313-0617 TODAY!



SECTION 8/ HUD IS WELCOMED!



Pets Welcome Here! One-Time $200.00 Pet Deposit (x2 Pet Maximum) and $15.00 a Month Per Pet.



Check out our other affordable Homes, Duplex Homes, Apartment Homes, and TownHomes at www.ARHomesAndRentals.com.



(RLNE4426513)