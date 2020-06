Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool tennis court

*MAUMELLE!!*Gorgeous Home In Country Club Of Arkansas!! This 3 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Features New Window Shaded Installed On All Windows Throughout The Home. The Home Has Hardwood Floors, Carpets, And Vinyl Throughout The Home. There Is A LArge Deck With A Beautiful Covered Gazebo. Owner Provides All Lawn Care Expense!!!! DIRECTIONS: From I-430 Take Exit 12 For AR-100 W Towards Maumelle. Use Any Lane To Follow AR-100 W/Crystal Hill Road. Turn Right Onto Country Club Parkway. Turn Left Onto Fontenay Drive. Turn Left Onto Deauville Drive. House Is On The Left. AVAILABLE NOW!!!