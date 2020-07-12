116 Apartments for rent in Johnson, AR with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Johnson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Johnson
The Woods at Johnson Mill
3906 Celeste Dr, Johnson, AR
1 Bedroom
$736
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$891
1002 sqft
Luxurious apartments have walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and a resort-style pool. Located close to freeways, shopping and restaurants. Community amenities include a gym and clubhouse.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Johnson
4901 Roxbury
4901 Roxberry Way, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1568 sqft
Brick home on quiet street in excellent location close to offices, hospitals, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and I-49. NEW FAUX-wood floors in living room, hallway and all bedrooms.

1 of 5

Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
Johnson
5701 Samantha Unit #A
5701 Samantha Street, Johnson, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
2098 sqft
2 bed 2 bath 1 car garage, no smoking, pets negotiable. Comes with refrig, washer, dryer. Super-clean, in great location central to Springdale and Fayetteville.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Johnson
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,025
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
North Heights
66 E Cydnee ST
66 East Cydnee Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1508 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath condo in a great location! Near WA Regional Hospital, walking trails, shopping, restaurants & movie theatre. Large open living rm w/vaulted ceiling, and cozy gas fireplace.

1 of 97

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
North Heights
66 Cydnee
66 E Cydnee St, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1508 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath condo in a great location! Near WA Regional Hospital, walking trails, shopping, restaurants & movie theatre. Large open living rm w/vaulted ceiling, and cozy gas fireplace.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Highland Park Apartments
998 Pine Avenue, Benton County, AR
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
Highland Park Apartments - This is a stock unit for Highland Park. Unit assigned will not be this specific unit.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
22 Units Available
Keystone Crossing
1517 Electric Ave, Springdale, AR
Studio
$570
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
942 sqft
A modern community with full kitchens and newer appliances. Large living areas with walk-in closets in each home. On-site pool, basketball court, business center and playground. Coffee bar provided.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
23 Units Available
Maple Manor
3001 W Wedington Dr, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Quality Without Compromise – Discover quality without compromise at the perfect setting of Maple Manor Apartments, nestled by the scenic Boston Mountains, and only moments from shopping & choice restaurants with Razorback Transit close by to the

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wilson Park
512 N Frisco Ave Apt B
512 North Frisco Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom Duplex Near Razorback Greenway and Dickson St! - This duplex is conveniently located to Dickson St.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2956 W Marble Drive
2956 West Marble Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1906 sqft
2956 W Marble Drive Available 08/07/20 Custom Home in Fayetteville - Newer custom built home on corner lot with 3 car garage. Gorgeous flowers, plants & trees surround the 3BR, 2BA home.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6178 W. Limerick Way
6178 W Limerick Way, Washington County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
MUST SEE THIS CHARMING HOME! - Newly constructed subdivision- brand new home! Farmington school district. Large fenced in back yard. Spacious living room. Must see!!! Pets negotiable. (RLNE5053768)

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV)
3436 West Cork Lane, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1785 sqft
3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV) Available 08/15/20 Luxurious 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Asbell
1778 Evening Shade Dr.
1778 North Evening Shade Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1475 sqft
Spacious and Clean Duplex on U of A Bus Route! - Really nice and spacious duplex consists of 3 large bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 1 car garage. Washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric oven/range, microwave are included.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
275 S Rolling Woods Way
275 South Rolling Woods Way, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1389 sqft
Fabulous townhouse with granite and stainless steel kitchens, all appliances including Samsung washers and dryers! Nicely equipped with large covered deck overlooking wooded park! 2 car garage with an opener and remotes.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fayetteville
241 Mountain ST
241 West Mountain Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1808 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The unique Southwest Mountain Inn is the perfect location for walking anywhere! Just *1 BLOCK* from the Fayetteville town square & a *1/2-MILE* from the University of Arkansas.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Bridgeport
3033 W Mica ST
3033 West Mica Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1494 sqft
Recently updated duplex!3 bed/2.5 bath duplex located close to the U of A, parks, I-49 and restaurants. Open floor plan with half bath downstairs. Master has walk-in closet, full bath and ceiling fan. Other 2 bedrooms share Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Bridgeport
3035 W Mica ST
3035 West Mica Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1494 sqft
Recently updated duplex! 3 bed/2.5 bath duplex located close to the U of A, parks, I-49, and restaurants. Open floor plan with half bath downstairs. Master has walk-in closet, full bath and ceiling fan. Other 2 bedrooms share Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2794 Auburn DR
2794 West Auburn Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1240 sqft
Fantastic 2 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage Townhome in the best location. Kitchen boasts an eat in island, Granite counters, stainless appliances, Hardwood floors in Livingroom with a balcony for entertaining or just relaxing in the breeze.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Har Ber Meadows
7716 Har-Ber AVE
7716 Har Ber Ave, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1126 sqft
New construction! Har-Ber Townhomes for lease within walking distance to Har-Ber High School, Hellstern Middle School, & Bernice Young Elementary. Easy access to I-49 & HWY 112.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
North Heights
2841 N Sunny LN
2841 North Sunny Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1284 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 full bath single family home in Fayetteville. Large open living room with fireplace. Eat-in kitchen dining area. All kitchen appliances including full-size fridge, microwave, gas cook stove, lots of cabinets & drawers.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Wilson Park
601 N Forest AVE
601 Forest Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
990 sqft
Lovely bungalow home in Wilson park area and less than a mile to U of A campus. Close to NWA Greenway Trail system and the Fayetteville square. Close to everything but quiet and surrounded by many mature trees. Hardwood floors through most of house.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
White Rock
664 Sundance DR
664 North Sundance Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2203 sqft
Beautiful West Fayetteville home for rent! Built in '07 this 3 bed 2 bath home has a large office/bonus room, formal dining room and breakfast nook, split floor plan, gas fireplace, and high ceilings! Owner may consider small dog with deposit.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1792 N Chestnut AVE
1792 North Chestnut Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1540 sqft
Nice townhouse on U of A bus route. Home features 3 bed, 2 bath with master downstairs. Nice patio on back of unit for grilling/entertaining, fireplace in living room. All appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Johnson, AR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Johnson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

