All apartments in Fort Smith
Find more places like 6617 Leightyn Lane Lot 44 Right.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Smith, AR
/
6617 Leightyn Lane Lot 44 Right
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

6617 Leightyn Lane Lot 44 Right

6617 Leightyn Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Smith
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

6617 Leightyn Ln, Fort Smith, AR 72916

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
TOWNHOUSE IN FORT CHAFFEE FOR RENT ! - These beautiful duplexes have tile flooring throughout main areas of the home and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen includes granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, and all new full size GE appliances. All of our units are all electric. LED lighting throughout as well energy efficient windows make our duplexes even more desirable. Full size washer and dryer also included. Privacy fence backyard separated from neighbors and a 2 car garage makes for extra space.

Pets are welcome with $150 non-refundable pet fee per pet as well as $25 extra a month per pet. Maintenance and lawn care covered in rent.

Applications available on our website at rpmrivervalley.com. These units are going quick so call Kaitlyn at Real Property Management today to set up a time to view, 479-242-0791.

Directions: Hwy 255 to Massard Rd. Take a Right onto Massard. Left on McClure Dr. McClure Dr will take you to a stop sign located on Wells Lake Rd. Make a Left onto Wells Lake Rd and take it down until you see "Haven" located on your Right. You've officially made it to The Haven!

LOVELY DUPLEXES LOCATED NEAR BRAND NEW MEDICAL SCHOOL IN FORT CHAFFEE!

If you are interested in renting with us or would like more information on these new construction homes please give our office a call at 479-242-0791.

(RLNE3291727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6617 Leightyn Lane Lot 44 Right have any available units?
6617 Leightyn Lane Lot 44 Right doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Smith, AR.
What amenities does 6617 Leightyn Lane Lot 44 Right have?
Some of 6617 Leightyn Lane Lot 44 Right's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6617 Leightyn Lane Lot 44 Right currently offering any rent specials?
6617 Leightyn Lane Lot 44 Right is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6617 Leightyn Lane Lot 44 Right pet-friendly?
Yes, 6617 Leightyn Lane Lot 44 Right is pet friendly.
Does 6617 Leightyn Lane Lot 44 Right offer parking?
Yes, 6617 Leightyn Lane Lot 44 Right offers parking.
Does 6617 Leightyn Lane Lot 44 Right have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6617 Leightyn Lane Lot 44 Right offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6617 Leightyn Lane Lot 44 Right have a pool?
No, 6617 Leightyn Lane Lot 44 Right does not have a pool.
Does 6617 Leightyn Lane Lot 44 Right have accessible units?
No, 6617 Leightyn Lane Lot 44 Right does not have accessible units.
Does 6617 Leightyn Lane Lot 44 Right have units with dishwashers?
No, 6617 Leightyn Lane Lot 44 Right does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6617 Leightyn Lane Lot 44 Right have units with air conditioning?
No, 6617 Leightyn Lane Lot 44 Right does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fort Smith 2 BedroomsFort Smith 3 Bedrooms
Fort Smith Apartments with GaragesFort Smith Apartments with Parking
Fort Smith Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARJohnson, AR
Prairie Grove, ARFarmington, ARSiloam Springs, AR
Tahlequah, OKVan Buren, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas