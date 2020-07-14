6617 Leightyn Lane Lot 44 Right

Amenities

TOWNHOUSE IN FORT CHAFFEE FOR RENT ! - These beautiful duplexes have tile flooring throughout main areas of the home and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen includes granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, and all new full size GE appliances. All of our units are all electric. LED lighting throughout as well energy efficient windows make our duplexes even more desirable. Full size washer and dryer also included. Privacy fence backyard separated from neighbors and a 2 car garage makes for extra space.



Pets are welcome with $150 non-refundable pet fee per pet as well as $25 extra a month per pet. Maintenance and lawn care covered in rent.



Applications available on our website at rpmrivervalley.com. These units are going quick so call Kaitlyn at Real Property Management today to set up a time to view, 479-242-0791.



Directions: Hwy 255 to Massard Rd. Take a Right onto Massard. Left on McClure Dr. McClure Dr will take you to a stop sign located on Wells Lake Rd. Make a Left onto Wells Lake Rd and take it down until you see "Haven" located on your Right. You've officially made it to The Haven!



LOVELY DUPLEXES LOCATED NEAR BRAND NEW MEDICAL SCHOOL IN FORT CHAFFEE!



If you are interested in renting with us or would like more information on these new construction homes please give our office a call at 479-242-0791.



