Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:33 AM

34 Apartments for rent in Fort Smith, AR with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fort Smith apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6701 Maribette Road Lot 25 Left
6701 Maribette Rd, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1650 sqft
6701 Maribette Road Lot 25 Left Available 07/15/20 3 BED 2.5 BATH IN CHAFFEE CROSSING - Our brand new beautiful townhomes are located off of Wells Lake Rd just minutes from Zero Street in Chaffee Crossing Fort Smith.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6617 Leightyn Lane Lot 44 Right
6617 Leightyn Ln, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1670 sqft
TOWNHOUSE IN FORT CHAFFEE FOR RENT ! - These beautiful duplexes have tile flooring throughout main areas of the home and carpet in the bedrooms.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1815 South G Street
1815 G Street South, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
TWO BEDROOM/ONE BATH HOME/ONE CAR CARPORT - TWO BED/ONE BATH HOME/ONE CAR CARPORT (RLNE5887497)

Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
6823 Veterans Avenue
6823 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6808 Riley Park DR
6808 Riley Park Drive, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3678 sqft
Beautiful home with great floor plan and voice command / smart home features. Turn lights on or off or adjust AC cooling & heat and monitor security system at the palm of your hand or with your voice command.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1806 Garner LN
1806 Garner Lane, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$800
1339 sqft
No pets or smoking currently allowed. Great home in a great location. Close to creekmore park, library, shopping and more. Nicely decorated and updated, beautiful hardwood floors.

Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
9104-9106 Chanel Place - 9104
9104 Chanel Pl, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Beautiful new duplex features a chefs' kitchen with lots of cabinets with a spacious pantry. Appliances include built in microwave, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms.

Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
6821 Veterans Avenue
6821 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
6825 Veterans Avenue
6825 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
6815 Veterans Avenue
6815 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
6819 Veterans Avenue
6819 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
6805 Veterans Avenue
6805 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan. Located in the heart of Chaffee crossing.

Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
6801 Veterans Avenue
6801 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
6807 Veterans Avenue
6807 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
6827 Veterans Avenue
6827 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7301 Ellsworth Road
7301 Ellsworth Road, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3487 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 car garage (3,487 sf) - including a Theater Room! - This custom built home with so much to offer.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1412 S 34th ST
1412 South 34th Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
2559 sqft
Central location close to shopping and Creekmore Park! One level duplexes with central vacuum, Kitchen Aid appliances, spacious open living areas, covered patios, generous bedrooms, heated and cooled 2 car garage, wired for alarm systems.

Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
3401 Park Avenue - 1C
3401 Park Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
1 Bedroom
$395
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bed rental in the heart of Fort Smith. This complex offers bus stop pick up, fenced parking area, picnic tables, on site laundry room, professional pest control, and water paid. Apply online at fortsmith.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5701 Free Ferry RD Unit #8
5701 Free Ferry Road, Fort Smith, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1440 sqft
A bit of paradise in the middle of the city! Come see what living life in a gated community is all about. Large 1 bedroom condo w/spacious master suite on upper level w/enclosed porch.

Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
9016-9018 Chanel Place - 9016
9016 Chanel Pl, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1350 sqft
uxury 3 bedroom, 2 bath Duplex features a chefs' kitchen. Energy efficient LED lighting and foam insulation throughout. The master suite features a trey ceiling, private bath and a large walk in closet. Washer and dryer connections, 2 car garage.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Cavanaugh
600 Trenton Dr
600 Trenton Drive, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1744 sqft
PENDING - 3 Bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage (1,744 sf) - PENDING - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage - Split floor plan with newer paint and granite counter tops. Wood, tile and carpet flooring throughout.

Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
2409 South 51st Court - 1
2409 South 51st Court, Fort Smith, AR
Studio
$3,500
4196 sqft
Centrally located, well maintained office building. Built in 2005 this building features 9 spacious offices.

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
2309 N. 28TH ST
2309 North 28th Street, Fort Smith, AR
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$350
900 sqft
RENT TO OWN FORT SMITH - 2 bed room 1 bath with storage shed or carport. Rent to Own for $350/down and $350/month for 20 years. AS IS (RLNE4625017)

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2200 South M Street
2200 M Street South, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$495
800 sqft
A Available 07/13/20 2 Bedroom/1 bath downstairs apartment in the heart of Park Hill neighborhood! This unit has about 800 sq/ft of living space with plenty of extra storage! The entire apartment has vinyl wood flooring and updated paint.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fort Smith, AR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fort Smith apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

