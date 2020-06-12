/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:35 PM
16 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Smith, AR
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3027 S 66th ST Unit #503
3027 S 66th St, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
This modern top of the line townhouse is right in the center of town. Beautiful open floor plan with a gorgeous kitchen, plank tile floor, and amazing bathrooms.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
432 N 35th St
432 North 35th Street, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath House - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Central Heat and Air Wood Floors Washer and Dryer Connection House (RLNE3414493)
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
3017 Alabama Avenue - B
3017 Alabama Ave, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$750
1050 sqft
Near downtown, shopping and I 540. Total electric and energy efficient. Open and airy kitchen features granite counter tops, lots of cabinet space and a pantry. Large living area. Low maintenance flooring through out. Washer and dryer included.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
3015 Alabama Avenue - B
3015 Alabama Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$750
1050 sqft
Spacious townhouse features include, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Open kitchen and living floor plan, granite counter tops, walk in closets and washer and dryer. Spacious townhouse features include, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Massard
1 Unit Available
3500 South 74th Street - B-06
3500 South 74th Street, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$525
860 sqft
Situated in the heart of Fort Smith's growing east-side, Three Corners is mere blocks away from numerous popular restaurants and shopping locations, as well as Mercy Hospital.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1316 North Albert Pike Ave - A
1316 North Albert Pike Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$505
900 sqft
Newly updated both inside and out, we are centrally located in the heart of Fort Smith, just four blocks from the UAFS campus.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
5200 South U Street - 056
5200 South U Street, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$550
980 sqft
Centrally located in the heart of Fort Smith, Woodcrest Park offers all of the amenities you are looking for. We have 7 floors plans to chose from- all boasting spacious living and bedrooms, patios, balconies, and large closets.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
2500 Dodson Avenue - 1
2500 Dodson Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$595
700 sqft
2500 Dodson Ave is a 6 unit apartment complex, 3 units on east side of property and 3 units on west side of property with a common courtyard lined with trees in the middle.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5702 Whitney CIR
5702 Whitney Circle, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1300 sqft
Very nice duplex in a great area. 2 bedrooms 2 bath with a fireplace, 2 car garage, fenced back yard.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1719 Houston Street
1719 Houston St, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$750
1150 sqft
Beautiful new duplex features spacious open living and kitchen area, energy efficient LED Lighting, low maintenance flooring and all appliances including washer and dryer.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
5001 Henderson A
5001 Henderson St, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
950 sqft
Modern design newer construction, 2 bedroom, 2 full bath duplex. Features open kitchen living area, ceiling fans, central heat and air, walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
3109 South 14th Street - 6
3109 South 14th Street, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$500
450 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 11 (1) bedroom, 1 bath. Total electric. Water paid. Central heat and air near hospital and downtown. 1 (2) Bedroom, 1 Bath
1 of 10
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
2309 N. 28TH ST
2309 North 28th Street, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$350
900 sqft
RENT TO OWN FORT SMITH - 2 bed room 1 bath with storage shed or carport. Rent to Own for $350/down and $350/month for 20 years. AS IS (RLNE4625017)
Results within 1 mile of Fort Smith
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1218 Walnut
1218 Walnut Street, Van Buren, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
1218 WALNUT - 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH GARAGE STYLE APARTMENT. ALL ELECTRIC. NO GARAGE ACCESS (RLNE4950944)
Results within 5 miles of Fort Smith
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1006 Rickey Cir A
1006 Rickey Circle, Van Buren, AR
2 Bedrooms
$550
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment (Duplex) - Property Id: 300287 2 Bedroom 1 Bath, stove and refrigerator furnished. Washer and dryer connections. Dishwasher and garbage disposal. NO PETS. Rent $550.00 per month. Deposit is $300.00.
Results within 10 miles of Fort Smith
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
111622 South 4750 Road - A
111622 S 4750 Rd, Sequoyah County, OK
2 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
2 Bed room duplex with central heat/air, washer/dryer connections, large master bedroom, front door parking, and green space. Apply online at www.fortsmith.rent