Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

69 Apartments for rent in Elkins, AR with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Elkins apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

Last updated March 23 at 06:36 PM
1 Unit Available
959 Raspberry ST
959 Raspberry Street, Elkins, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1329 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, patio, large yard, new interior paint, new carpet and ready for move-in. Requires good reference. One year lease minimum.
Results within 5 miles of Elkins

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1837 S Cherry Hills Dr
1837 South Cherry Hills Drive, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2388 sqft
NO STUDENTS! - This 4 bed/3 bath home has stunning mountain views on the 12th hole of Stonebridge Golf Course. Home was remodeled in 2015 with new granite countertops, custom finishes, and wood-style tile throughout.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Hyland Park
1501 N Starr
1501 North Starr Drive, Washington County, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
7527 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Large home located in perfect spot in East Fayetteville just on the edge of city limits. This home is connected to Jasper Springs Ranch, pets and horses are negotiable.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin
5652 E Country Ridge
5652 East Country Ridge, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1614 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath brick home. Hardwood floors in dining room. Large living room has cozy gas fireplace, ceiling fans. Large fenced back yard, covered patio area, 2-car garage. Tenant occupied until 7/31/20. 5652 E.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin
1062 S Liberty Drive
1062 South Liberty Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
1062 S Liberty Drive Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Home in Fayetteville - Rent Ready June 15th, 2020! - This stunning home features wood grain laminate, tile, & paint throughout. You'll enjoy a large kitchen with eat in area.
Results within 10 miles of Elkins
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
20 Units Available
Keystone Crossing
1517 Electric Ave, Springdale, AR
Studio
$570
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
942 sqft
A modern community with full kitchens and newer appliances. Large living areas with walk-in closets in each home. On-site pool, basketball court, business center and playground. Coffee bar provided.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
9 Units Available
Johnson
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,025
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

Last updated July 14 at 02:30 PM
1 Unit Available
Fayetteville Country Club
Grandview
401 W 24th St, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$775
997 sqft
Discover Grandview Apartments in Fayetteville, AR. This community is located in the 72701 area of Fayetteville. Living here, you'll have access to top features and amenities.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
McNair
1897 W Stone St 2
1897 West Stone Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1165 sqft
Razorback LIiving! - Property Id: 319336 Razorback living! Updated 1160 sq/ft Condo about block away from U of A campus, 0.5 miles from Bud Walton Arena and 1 mile from classes.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fayetteville
7 S. West Avenue
7 South West Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1900 sqft
***7 S. West Avenue*** - Stunning craftsman style historic Fully Furnished home between Dickson St. and the Library.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hyland Park
1732 N. Sioux Ct
1732 North Sioux Court, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1740 sqft
3Bd 2 Bth in Vandergriff Sch Dist - Long, hard day at work? Hurry home to this gorgeous home updated in modern colors, ceramic and vinyl wood flooring and granite counter-tops.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1795 N Leverett Ave
1795 North Leverett Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1652 sqft
1795 N Leverett Ave Available 08/01/20 Adorable Home Now Available! Close to U of A! - Adorable home now available! Convenient to the U of A and I-49! This newer home features 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, 3 car garage, a large open living room and

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sang Valley
2123 Loren Circle
2123 West Loren Circle, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1458 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom close to U of A - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Close to the University and I-49. Available July 1st. (RLNE4881726)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
V.A. Hill
434 W. Holly
434 West Holly Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1376 sqft
434 W. Holly Available 08/01/20 Great House in Perfect Location - Don't miss your chance at renting this 3 bedroom home! spacious living with detached garage, deck, plus fenced yard (RLNE3221900)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Asbell
1776 Evening Shade Dr.
1776 North Evening Shade Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1475 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome! - 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 1 car garage, large living room, dining area, washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher & built-in microwave. Ready first week of August! (RLNE3220164)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Asbell
1778 Evening Shade Dr.
1778 North Evening Shade Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1475 sqft
Spacious and Clean Duplex on U of A Bus Route! - Really nice and spacious duplex consists of 3 large bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 1 car garage. Washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric oven/range, microwave are included.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1276 Ash ST
1276 East Ash Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Great location in northeast Fayetteville accesses Root Elementary School. Nice landscaped lot in a quiet established neighborhood, just off Old Wire Road. This section of the street is one block long, ending in a cul-de-sac.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Sang Valley
1002 N Eva AVE
1002 North Eva Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1521 sqft
Remodeled 3 BR, 2 Bath, 2 car garage near campus with 2 living areas, big backyard, high efficiency heating and cooling. Refrig, washer and dryer included. No smoking, no large (30 lb +) dogs.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fayetteville
340 Campbell AVE Unit #8
340 N Campbell Ave, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
891 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! Ideal for guests looking to enjoy downtown. WALK to the U of A + 1 block from Dickson. 1 King BR, 1 Queen BR each w/ private baths.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fayetteville
241 Mountain ST
241 West Mountain Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1808 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The unique Southwest Mountain Inn is the perfect location for walking anywhere! Just *1 BLOCK* from the Fayetteville town square & a *1/2-MILE* from the University of Arkansas.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Root School
1340 N Mission BLVD
1340 North Mission Boulevard, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1695 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Mission Rock House is a little bite of Fayetteville History.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fayetteville
241 W Dickson ST
241 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$2,950
1136 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Located directly atop a longtime Fayetteville staple, "Dickson Street Liquor," you'll

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fayetteville
644 W Dickson ST Unit #204
644 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1252 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath condo at UARK Bowl on Dickson Street. Loft feel with exposed ductwork and high ceilings. Open floor plan with stained concrete floors and patio overlooking Dickson Street. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Wilson Park
523 W Hawthorn ST
523 West Hawthorn Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1414 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Hawthorn is a cozy, luxury home in Fayetteville's historic Wilson Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Elkins, AR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Elkins apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

