Apartment List
/
AR
/
elkins
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:19 PM

50 Apartments for rent in Elkins, AR with garages

Elkins apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated March 23 at 06:36 PM
1 Unit Available
959 Raspberry ST
959 Raspberry Street, Elkins, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1329 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, patio, large yard, new interior paint, new carpet and ready for move-in. Requires good reference. One year lease minimum.
Results within 5 miles of Elkins

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Hyland Park
1501 N Starr
1501 North Starr Drive, Washington County, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
7527 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Large home located in perfect spot in East Fayetteville just on the edge of city limits. This home is connected to Jasper Springs Ranch, pets and horses are negotiable.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin
1062 S Liberty Drive
1062 South Liberty Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
1062 S Liberty Drive Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Home in Fayetteville - Rent Ready June 15th, 2020! - This stunning home features wood grain laminate, tile, & paint throughout. You'll enjoy a large kitchen with eat in area.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1837 S Cherry Hills Dr
1837 South Cherry Hills Drive, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2388 sqft
NO STUDENTS! - This 4 bed/3 bath home has stunning mountain views on the 12th hole of Stonebridge Golf Course. Home was remodeled in 2015 with new granite countertops, custom finishes, and wood-style tile throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin
5652 E Country Ridge
5652 East Country Ridge, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1614 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath brick home. Hardwood floors in dining room. Large living room has cozy gas fireplace, ceiling fans. Large fenced back yard, covered patio area, 2-car garage. Tenant occupied until 7/31/20. 5652 E.
Results within 10 miles of Elkins
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
7 Units Available
Johnson
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,025
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Asbell
1778 Evening Shade Dr.
1778 North Evening Shade Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1475 sqft
Spacious and Clean Duplex on U of A Bus Route! - Really nice and spacious duplex consists of 3 large bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 1 car garage. Washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric oven/range, microwave are included.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Fayette Junction
2101 Emma AVE
2101 South Emma Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1290 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in South Fayetteville for lease! Home has quick access to 71B/U of A/ and I49! Home features: 2 car garage, large fenced backyard, wood floors throughout and all appliances included as a courtesy to the tenants.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Fayetteville Country Club
2930 College DR
2930 South College Drive, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2679 sqft
Extra-nice Executive home with split floor plan. NEW faux-wood floor in living room. Separate formal dining room with chandelier. The large open “Great Room” has encased gas fireplace and built-in TV nook with doors and is all open with kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
North Heights
2841 N Sunny LN
2841 North Sunny Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1284 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 full bath single family home in Fayetteville. Large open living room with fireplace. Eat-in kitchen dining area. All kitchen appliances including full-size fridge, microwave, gas cook stove, lots of cabinets & drawers.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2225 Jonquil RD
2225 East Jonquil Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1582 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath house with two car garage 1700+/- SF, within two blocks of Gulley Park Large eat-in kitchen, living room fireplace, Side-by-side refrigerator provided, washer and dryer provided, Privacy fenced backyard. No smoking.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Wilson Park
601 N Forest AVE
601 Forest Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
990 sqft
Lovely bungalow home in Wilson park area and less than a mile to U of A campus. Close to NWA Greenway Trail system and the Fayetteville square. Close to everything but quiet and surrounded by many mature trees. Hardwood floors through most of house.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
University Heights
121 Graham
121 S Graham Ave, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2059 sqft
Just blocks away from Bud Walton Arena & Razorback Stadium & comes FULLY FURNISHED! Move right in for this next school year! This 4 bedroom, 4.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
North Heights
200 Granada Street - 1
200 E Granada St, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1140 sqft
This rental will be available September 1, 2020. This is an upstairs unit.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Hyland Park
1856 N Hunters Ridge
1856 North Hunter's Ridge, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1915 sqft
Lovely single family home for lease in East Fayetteville! 3 bedroom, 2 bath with large living room, eat -in kitchen, privacy fenced backyard and 2 car garage. Available now. Call for a showing today.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Asbell
2251 Skyler DR
2251 West Skyler Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1350 sqft
Great townhouse in W Fayetteville.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1203 Ash ST
1203 East Ash Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1708 sqft
Root School! Three bedrooms, two bathrooms. Convenient location in nice part of east Fayetteville located near Root Elementary.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fayetteville
218 N Church AVE Unit #4
218 North Church Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Mark Zweig, Inc. complete recreation of an original Seagraves designed building a 1/2 block from Dickson St. One level, with a wide floorplan, high ceilings, wide hallways, wide staircases, wood windows and large spacious rooms.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Asbell
1317 N Lewis
1317 North Lewis Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
CLOSE TO THE " U OF A" "STUDENTS WELCOME" - 4 bedroom, 2 bath, large kitchen with bar area, Living room, large den, laundry room, 1 car garage. Very large deck with a large fenced in backyard No Pets Allowed (RLNE3379834)

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
V.A. Hill
434 W. Holly
434 West Holly Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1376 sqft
434 W. Holly Available 08/01/20 Great House in Perfect Location - Don't miss your chance at renting this 3 bedroom home! spacious living with detached garage, deck, plus fenced yard (RLNE3221900)

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Wyman-Stonebridge
2582 East Wyman Road
2582 East Wyman Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1616 sqft
Huge backyard and great covered patio at this 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in east Fayetteville. Has a second living room to use as a den or office. Kitchen has plenty of work space. Split floorplan. Includes refrigerator.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
210 W Wilson St
210 West Wilson Street, Greenland, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1576 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Cute 3bd/2ba home with fenced in yard! - Property Id: 314760 Cute 3bd/2ba home for rent! Features wood look tile throughout, spacious living area, lots of storage and a fenced in backyard. Two car garage. All appliances included.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Hyland Park
1732 N. Sioux Ct
1732 North Sioux Court, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1740 sqft
3Bd 2 Bth in Vandergriff Sch Dist - Long, hard day at work? Hurry home to this gorgeous home updated in modern colors, ceramic and vinyl wood flooring and granite counter-tops.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1795 N Leverett Ave
1795 North Leverett Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1652 sqft
1795 N Leverett Ave Available 08/01/20 Adorable Home Now Available! Close to U of A! - Adorable home now available! Convenient to the U of A and I-49! This newer home features 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, 3 car garage, a large open living room and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Elkins, AR

Elkins apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Elkins 3 BedroomsElkins Apartments with Balconies
Elkins Apartments with GaragesElkins Apartments with Parking
Elkins Dog Friendly ApartmentsElkins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARFayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARCenterton, ARJohnson, AR
Bella Vista, ARFarmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, ARPrairie Grove, AR
Gravette, ARBethel Heights, ARVan Buren, ARFort Smith, ARSiloam Springs, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College